Famosos se unen para ayudar a Australia: Las millonarias sumas que han desembolsado Fotor

Famosos se unen para ayudar a Australia: Las millonarias sumas que han desembolsado

  • Por Meganoticias

Los devastadores incendios en Australia han captado la atención de todo el mundo debido a las irrecuperables pérdidas humanas, forestales y animales que han provocado. 

La situación de emergencia ha provocado la reacción de miles de personas alrededor del mundo quienes han enviado su apoyo a los oceánicos. Incluso varios famosos han decidido ir en ayuda directa a las labores de rescate, o bien desembolsando importantes sumas de dinero para apoyar a bomberos.

Actores comprometidos

A pesar de arrastrar una nominación a los Globos de Oro el domingo pasado, el actor Russel Crowe decidió ausentarse del evento y, como dijo en un discurso leído por Jennifer Aniston, se quedó en su natal Australia cuidando a su familia de los incendios.

Por su parte, la también australiana Nicole Kidman anunció a través de Instagram la donación de medio millón de dólares. "El apoyo, los pensamientos y las oraciones están con todos los afectados en Australia. Vamos a donar 500.000 dólares a los servicios de bomberos rurales que están haciendo de todo y dando mucho ahora mismo", dijo.

A los donativos también se sumó la pareja de actores compuesta por Chris Hemsworth y Elsa Pataky, quienes desembolsaron un millón de dólares. "Cada centavo cuenta, así que lo que puedas reunir es muy apreciado", señaló el actor en un video.

Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, Ashleigh Barty, Kylie Minoque, Selena Gomez, y Hugh Jackman, también se suman a la lista de famosos que han aportado.

Revisa sus post:

View this post on Instagram

It’s almost impossible to understand the size and destruction of the fires in Australia. Here are three organizations I’ve already donated to. I hope you’ll donate, too. Rural Fire Service @nswrfs Australian Red Cross @redcrossau WIRES Wildlife Rescue @wireswildliferescue #repost @theslowfactory ・・・ If you've recently started reading and hearing about the bushfires in Australia, here's what you need to know about what's been going on, how they compare to other fires and what you can do to help. For the bar chart, we were inspired by @anti.speciesist post and remixed it. We tagged some organizations on the last slide that you can donate to as well as in our stories to also stay informed on the fires - a great resource to follow is @greenpeaceap. #australia #bushfires #climatechange #koalas #carbon #carbonemissions #climatecrisis

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

