Famosos se unen para ayudar a Australia: Las millonarias sumas que han desembolsado
-
Los devastadores incendios en Australia han captado la atención de todo el mundo debido a las irrecuperables pérdidas humanas, forestales y animales que han provocado.
La situación de emergencia ha provocado la reacción de miles de personas alrededor del mundo quienes han enviado su apoyo a los oceánicos. Incluso varios famosos han decidido ir en ayuda directa a las labores de rescate, o bien desembolsando importantes sumas de dinero para apoyar a bomberos.
Actores comprometidos
A pesar de arrastrar una nominación a los Globos de Oro el domingo pasado, el actor Russel Crowe decidió ausentarse del evento y, como dijo en un discurso leído por Jennifer Aniston, se quedó en su natal Australia cuidando a su familia de los incendios.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to the @goldenglobes . What a cast I got to work with. Naomi Watts, @annabellewallis Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @joshstamberg @macfarlaneseth Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring.
Por su parte, la también australiana Nicole Kidman anunció a través de Instagram la donación de medio millón de dólares. "El apoyo, los pensamientos y las oraciones están con todos los afectados en Australia. Vamos a donar 500.000 dólares a los servicios de bomberos rurales que están haciendo de todo y dando mucho ahora mismo", dijo.
A los donativos también se sumó la pareja de actores compuesta por Chris Hemsworth y Elsa Pataky, quienes desembolsaron un millón de dólares. "Cada centavo cuenta, así que lo que puedas reunir es muy apreciado", señaló el actor en un video.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, Ashleigh Barty, Kylie Minoque, Selena Gomez, y Hugh Jackman, también se suman a la lista de famosos que han aportado.
Revisa sus post:
View this post on Instagram
It’s almost impossible to understand the size and destruction of the fires in Australia. Here are three organizations I’ve already donated to. I hope you’ll donate, too. Rural Fire Service @nswrfs Australian Red Cross @redcrossau WIRES Wildlife Rescue @wireswildliferescue #repost @theslowfactory ・・・ If you've recently started reading and hearing about the bushfires in Australia, here's what you need to know about what's been going on, how they compare to other fires and what you can do to help. For the bar chart, we were inspired by @anti.speciesist post and remixed it. We tagged some organizations on the last slide that you can donate to as well as in our stories to also stay informed on the fires - a great resource to follow is @greenpeaceap. #australia #bushfires #climatechange #koalas #carbon #carbonemissions #climatecrisis
View this post on Instagram
Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time. Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking. As a family, we’ve donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires. With love, The Minogue Family. @redcrossau @nswrfs @cfavic @sa_countryfireservice @wireswildliferescue #Australia
Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020