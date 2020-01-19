Premios SAG 2020: Revisa la lista de ganadores

Premios SAG 2020: Revisa la lista de ganadores

  Por Meganoticias

Este domingo se conocieron los ganadores de los premios SAG 2020, galardones del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos donde se reconoce a las mejores interpretaciones del año.

Los SAG son parte de la temporada de premios como antesala a los premios Oscar, por lo que sus nominados y ganadores puedes ser un adelanto de lo que premie la academia en febrero próximo.

Revisa la lista de ganadores:

Cine

Mejor actor principal

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Historia de un matrimonio)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Mejor actriz principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Historia de un matrimonio)
Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Remée Zellweger (Judy)

Mejor actor de reparto

Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (Un hermoso día en el barrio)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Laura Dern (Historia de un matrimonio)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie(Bombshell)

Mejor reparto

The Irishman
Bombshell
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejor acrobacias en película

Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Televisión

Mejor actuación masculina en película de televisión o serie limitada

Mahershala Ali (True detective)
Russel Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When they see us)

Mejor actuación femenina en película de televisión o serie limitada

Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor actor en serie comedia

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mejor actriz en serie comedia

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mejor serie drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)

Mejor serie comedia

Barry (HBO)
Fleabag” (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

Mejor reparto serie drama o comedia

Game of Thrones (GANADOR)
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman

