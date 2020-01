Juguetes científicos: Estas son las nuevas muñecas Barbie ecologistas

View this post on Instagram

In the early 2000s, Nalini Nadkarni and her lab colleagues came up with the idea of TreeTop Barbie, a canopy researcher version of the popular Barbie doll that could be marketed to young girls. She pitched the idea to Mattel, the company that makes Barbie. "When I proposed this idea they said, 'We're not interested. That has no meaning to us," says Nadkarni. "We make our own Barbies." Nadkarni decided to make them herself anyway...