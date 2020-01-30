Primer mensaje de la esposa de Kobe Bryant tras fatal accidente: "Estamos completamente devastados"
- Por Meganoticias
-
Vanessa Laine, esposa del fallecido basquetbolista Kobe Bryant, rompió el silencio tras la muerte de su esposo e hija de 13 años en un accidente de helicóptero, con una sentida carta que publicó en sus redes sociales.
La mujer de 37 años reconoció que "estamos completamente devastados", tras días de haber guardado silencio frente al mundo tras el trágico accidente del pasado 26 de enero.
La esposa de la leyenda de la NBA aseguró que tratarán "de seguir adelante" ya que Kobe y la pequeña Gigi les "alumbran el camino".
En una sentida carta en su cuenta de Instagram, detalló el dolor que atraviesa su familia y entregó un mensaje de agradecimiento por las innumerables muestras de afecto recibidas.
"Mis chicas (Natalia Diamante de 17, Bianka Bella de 3 años y Capri Kobe de 7 meses) y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este momento horrible. Gracias por todas sus plegarias. Definitivamente las necesitamos", escribió.
Vanessa siguió confesando que "no hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotras para siempre... Pero nos despertamos cada día, tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe, y nuestra pequeña Gigi nos alumbran el camino. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos".
Admitió sentirse devastada también por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos en el accidente y pidió a través de Mamba Sports Foundation, junto al fondo que se creó (MambaOnThree), colaboraciones para "ayudar a las otras familias afectadas".
"Muchas gracias por ayudarnos con sus plegarias y por amar a Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri y a mí", concluyó la publicación.
Revisa la emotiva carta completa a continuación:
