If you've NEVER seen #thepianist, I highly, HIGHLY recommend it. It's terribly sad but certainly true what happened to the pianist, #WladyslawSzpilman and his family. The way in which #AdrienBrody emotionally and physically went through this journey of telling Szpilman's true account is incredible. One can only imagine how terrifying it really was to be a #Jew during #WWII and anyone else who wasn't "perfectly defined" as a #Nazi or aligned with them in any way, shape, or form. Here's a summary: "In this adaptation of the #autobiography "The Pianist: The Extraordinary True Story of One Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945," Wladyslaw Szpilman (Adrien Brody), a #Polish #Jewish radio station #pianist, sees Warsaw change gradually as World War II begins. Szpilman is forced into the Warsaw Ghetto, but is later separated from his family during Operation Reinhard. From this time until the concentration camp prisoners are released, Szpilman hides in various locations among the ruins of #Warsaw." #basedonatruestory #truestory #film #movie #cinema #DVD #🎥 #drama #action #thriller #story Btw, the 2nd and 3rd photos show the real life individual with the actor on the opposite side.