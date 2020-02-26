Fue drogada, secuestrada y violada: Los motivos que llevaron a Duffy a alejarse de la música
¿Qué pasó?
Hace 13 años en Europa irrumpía la cantante Duffy, una joven que prometía en la escena musical británica. Con su canción Mercy logró llegar a liderar varias listas de éxito y con su disco Rockferry, el cual vendió 9 millones de copias, ganó un Grammy y tres Brit Awards en 2009.
Sin embargo, desde 2010 comenzó a alejarse de la escena pública y se le vio en 2013 en un tributo a Edith Piaf y en 2015 realizando un pequeño papel en la película “Legend”.
¿Por qué desapareció?
Desde ese entonces no había tenido notoriedad pública. Las razones eran desconocidas, no obstante, la artista compartió a través de su Instagram sus motivos tras la decisión: Fue drogada, secuestrada y violada.
“Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué. Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y se sintió tan increíble finalmente hablar. La verdad es que, y confía en mí, estoy bien y seguro ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días”, contó.
“Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo. No hay una forma ligera de decirlo. Pero puedo decirte que en la última década, los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente, el sol ahora brilla. ¿Te preguntas por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos”, prosiguió.
"Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió”, explicó, señalando además que durante los próximos días publicará una entrevista hablada, aunque pidió encarecidamente a sus fans y la prensa que no la acosen. “Respete, no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia”.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.