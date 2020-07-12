"Nunca dejé de amarte": El emotivo mensaje que la expareja de Naya Rivera le dedicó a la actriz
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
El pasado jueves 9 de julio se reportó la desaparición de la actriz Naya Rivera, mientras nadaba en un río con su hijo -que está con vida- en Estados Unidos.
La intérprete es recordada, sobre todo, por el rol que desempeñó en la serie musical "Glee", en la cual dio vida a la porrista Santana López.
La policía asumió que la también cantante está muerta, lo que generó que sus más cercanos reaccionaran con pesar frente a la noticia.
Su expareja no quedó ajeno a esta situación, y publicó una emotiva carta en su cuenta de Instagram para honrar su memoria.
"Nunca dejé de amarte"
Se trata del también actor Tahj Mowry, protagonista de la serie Smart Guy. De acuerdo a reportes de prensa estadounidense, ellos fueron pareja hace muchos años, pero tenían una relación como amigos en la actualidad.
La carta de Mowry sostiene: “Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Todos los días se vuelve más difícil. Sin embargo, tengo la esperanza de que te encuentren”.
"Crecimos juntos. Nos hicimos adultos juntos. Experimentamos tantas novedades juntos. Fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, desamor. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los reparamos juntos, más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti", continuó.
"Ninguna mujer me ha dado lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo, pero nunca he dejado de amarte. Una parte de mí siempre deseó el día en que Dios nos volviera a unir para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido", señaló.
"Te extraño profundamente"
El intérprete posteriormente señalo que está rezando "profundamente por la familia Rivera y que Dios los cubra con fuerza, paz y amor en este momento".
El hombre de 34 años continuó su escrito diciendo: "Naya, te extraño profundamente. Desearía tener la oportunidad de decírtelo una vez más, pero creo que tendré esa oportunidad. Sé que en el fondo siempre has sabido cómo me sentía".
"Espero con ansias el día en que pueda ver tu hermoso rostro una vez más y contarte todo lo que he querido decir que no tuve la oportunidad de decir. Te amaré por siempre. Siempre lo he hecho y siempre lo haré", remató en su publicación, que ha sumado decenas de miles de reacciones.
Revisa el post original:
View this post on Instagram
My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️