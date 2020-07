View this post on Instagram

I can't believe it's been 10 years! I'm so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing show. I've made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee. I will always be grateful to @20thcenturyfox, @mrrpmurphy, @bradfalchuk, Dana Walden, and Gary Newman for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to share them with the world. I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters. Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart. #glee10thanniversary #santanalopez #glee