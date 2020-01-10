Continúa la crisis en familia real: Meghan Markle regresa sola a Canadá mientras Harry se queda en Inglaterra
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
¿Qué pasó?
Tras pasar tres días en Reino Unido, Meghan Markle regresó a Canadá, mientras que su esposo, el príncipe Harry, se quedó para mantener una conversación con la reina Isabel, con su padre, el príncipe Carlos y su hermano, el príncipe William, tras decidir separarse de la familia real.
Según el diario The Sun, la exactriz de 38 años volvió para reunirse con su hijo Archie de ocho meses en Vancouver y que no tendría pensado moverse de ahí. El pequeño habría quedado al cuidado de su amiga Jessica Mulroney.
En tanto Harry, en Gran Bretaña participará del proceso de sorteo de la Copa Mundial de Rugby League 2021, que se realiza la próxima semana.
Malestar de la reina
Cabe señalar, que la reina Isabel no se habría tomado bien la decisión de Harry, quien quedó “profundamente molesta” tras la renuncia del hijo de Lady Di como miembro de la realeza y su traslado a América del Norte.
La renuncia
Harry y Meghan anunciaron su decisión el miércoles a través de un comunicado en el que expresaron su deseo de ser “financieramente independientes”, pero que continuarán apoyando a la reina.
Según señalan, su determinación fue comunicada a su padre y hermano solo diez minutos antes que se publicara, mientras que su abuela se enteró después que apareciera en los medios de comunicación.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA