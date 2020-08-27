La primera foto que Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom compartieron de su hija recién nacida
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom dieron la bienvendida a su primera hija juntos este miércoles cuando a través de redes sociales se comunicó que la famosa pareja se había convertido en padres.
Lejos de todas las expectativas, la noticia fue dada a conocer por UNICEF mediante sus redes sociales, quienes además revelaron que el nombre de la bebé es Daisy Dove Bloom.
A través de un comunicado firmado por la pareja, ambos además compartieron la primera foto de su hija. En ella aparecen los tres tomados de la mano y se observa la diminuta mano de la niña, el dedo de su madre por encima y la mano de su padre por abajo, todo en blanco y negro, imagen que ambos replicaron en sus cuentas de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
¿Qué dijeron los nuevos padres?
Katy y Orlando son embajadores del organismo y concedieron algunas palabras sobre la emoción de ser padres en un complejo escenario mundial.
“Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija, pero sabemos que somos los afortunados y no todos pueden tener una experiencia de parto tan pacífica como la nuestra", comentaron.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
En ese sentido, indicaron que "las comunidades de todo el mundo siguen experimentando una escasez de trabajadores de la salud y cada once segundos muere una mujer embarazada o un recién nacido, principalmente por causas prevenibles".
Página de donaciones
Además, ambas figuras manifestaron que "desde el Covid-19, muchas más vidas de recién nacidos están en riesgo debido a la mayor falta de acceso a agua, jabón, vacunas y medicamentos que previenen enfermedades. Como padres de un recién nacido, esto nos rompe el corazón, ya que empatizamos con los padres que luchan ahora más que nunca".
"Para celebrar el corazón que sabemos que nuestra hija ya tiene, hemos creado una página de donaciones para celebrar la llegada de DDB (iniciales de la bebé). Al apoyarlos, está apoyando un comienzo seguro en la vida y reinventando un mundo más saludable para cada niño", concluyeron.
El posteo de UNICEF fue compartido por el propio Orlando Bloom en su cuenta de Instagram y ya suma más de 270 likes por parte de los usuarios.