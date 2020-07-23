Taylor Swift anuncia que lanzará su nuevo álbum y desata locura en sus fans
Durante este jueves 23 de abril la cantante, Taylor Swift, anunció en su perfil de Instagram, que lanzará un nuevo disco que estará a la venta a partir de la medianoche del 24 de julio, el cual incluirá 16 canciones, y la edición “Deluxe”, una más, “The Lakes”.
“La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado para este verano no se han producido, pero hay algo que no había planeado y que sí ha ocurrido. Y ese es mi octavo álbum de estudio, ‘Folklore’. Sorpresa. Esta noche a medianoche lanzaré todo mi nuevo álbum de canciones en las que he vertido todos mis caprichos, sueños, miedos y reflexiones”, dijo en su publicación.
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
"La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado este verano no sucedieron, pero hay algo que no preví y que se ha hecho realidad”, expresó la artista de 30 años en referencia a su nueva creación.
"Antes de este año, probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado en cuándo hubiera sido el momento 'perfecto' para lanzar este trabajo, pero los tiempos en que vivimos siguen recordando que nada está garantizado. Mi instinto me dice que si haces algo que amas, deberías mostrárselo al mundo“, agregó en su publicación.
El texto de la propia imagen expresa el siguiente mensaje: “...Esta soy yo, tratando temas ilícitos, atadura invisible, loca, epifanía, Betty, pacífica y engañada..”
Swift escribió y grabó las canciones ella sola pero contó con la colaboración de algunos de sus “héroes musicales”, entre los que cita a Aaron Dessner- que ha coescrito y producido 11 de las 16 canciones del álbum, y a Bon Iver y Jack Antonoff.
Aunque la cantante de 30 años no publicó ningún adelanto del álbum, parece tratarse de algo menos pop, considerando su colaboración con el grupo folk Bon Iver, coautor de algunos de los temas que toca.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
Además del álbum, también lanzará esta noche el vídeo “Cardigan”, que ha escrito y dirigido junto a su equipo de video, encargado por el mexicano Rodrigo Prieto y el productor Jill Hardin.
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂
