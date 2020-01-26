Lizzo, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X llegan como favoritos: Estos son los nominados a los Grammy 2020 Fotor

Lizzo, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X llegan como favoritos: Estos son los nominados a los Grammy 2020

  Por Meganoticias

Quedan pocas horas para que esta noche se realicen los premios Grammy 2020 que por segundo año consecutivo tendrá a Alicia Keys como presentadora oficial.

La cantante y rapera Lizzo consiguió ocho nominaciones y se colocó a la cabeza de un grupo en el que abundan recién llegados como Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.

Estos nuevos talentos enfrentarán a superestrellas consolidadas como Ariana Grande y Beyoncé en la ceremonia de premiación que se realiza en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Revisa la lista de nominados:

Best pop solo:

  • “Spirit” - Beyoncé
  • “Bad guy” - Billie Eilish
  • “Seven Rings” - Ariana Grande
  • “You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift
  • “Truth Hurts” - Lizzo

Mejor canción country:

  • "Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker
  • "Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
  • "It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert
  • "Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church
  • “Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay

Mejor artista nuevo:

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalía
  • Tank And The Bangas
  • Yola

Mejor álbum de pop tradicional:

  • "Sí- Andrea Bocelli
  • "Love" - Michael Bublé
  • "Look Now" - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • "A legendary Christmas" - John Legend
  • “Walls” - Barbra Streisand

Mejor dúo o grupo:

  • "Boyfriend" - Ariana Grande & Social House
  • "Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
  • "Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
  • "Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee
  • “Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mejor álbum de pop:

  • "The Lion King" - Beyoncé
  • "When We all fall Asleep" - Billie Eilish
  • "Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande
  • "No. 6 Collaborations Proyect" - Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover” - Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación del año:

  • “Hey” - Iver BJ Burton
  • “Bad guy” -Billie Eilish
  • “7 rings” - Ariana Grande H
  • “Hard place” - H.E.R.
  • “Talk”- Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
  • “Sunflowers” Post Malone

Mejor álbum del año:

  • I,I - Bon Iver
  • NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL! - Lana del Rey
  • WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
  • THANK U, NEXT - Ariana Grande
  • I USED TO KNOW HER - Her
  • 7 - Lil Nas X
  • CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) - Lizzo
  • FATHER OF THE BRIDE- Vampire Weekend

Canción del año:

  • "Always Remenber Us This Way" - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
  • "Bad guy"- Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell,
  • "Bring My Flowers Now" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
  • "Hard Place" - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
  • "Love" - Taylor Swift
  • "Norman F**ing rockwell" - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
  • "Someone you loved" - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
  • “Truth Hurts” - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
