Lizzo, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X llegan como favoritos: Estos son los nominados a los Grammy 2020
-
Quedan pocas horas para que esta noche se realicen los premios Grammy 2020 que por segundo año consecutivo tendrá a Alicia Keys como presentadora oficial.
La cantante y rapera Lizzo consiguió ocho nominaciones y se colocó a la cabeza de un grupo en el que abundan recién llegados como Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.
Estos nuevos talentos enfrentarán a superestrellas consolidadas como Ariana Grande y Beyoncé en la ceremonia de premiación que se realiza en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Revisa la lista de nominados:
Best pop solo:
- “Spirit” - Beyoncé
- “Bad guy” - Billie Eilish
- “Seven Rings” - Ariana Grande
- “You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift
- “Truth Hurts” - Lizzo
Mejor canción country:
- "Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
- "It All Comes Out In The Wash" - Miranda Lambert
- "Some Of It" - Performed by Eric Church
- “Speechless” - Performed by Dan + Shay
Mejor artista nuevo:
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Mejor álbum de pop tradicional:
- "Sí- Andrea Bocelli
- "Love" - Michael Bublé
- "Look Now" - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- "A legendary Christmas" - John Legend
- “Walls” - Barbra Streisand
Mejor dúo o grupo:
- "Boyfriend" - Ariana Grande & Social House
- "Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
- "Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
- "Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum de pop:
- "The Lion King" - Beyoncé
- "When We all fall Asleep" - Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next" - Ariana Grande
- "No. 6 Collaborations Proyect" - Ed Sheeran
- “Lover” - Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación del año:
- “Hey” - Iver BJ Burton
- “Bad guy” -Billie Eilish
- “7 rings” - Ariana Grande H
- “Hard place” - H.E.R.
- “Talk”- Khalid
- “Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
- “Sunflowers” Post Malone
Mejor álbum del año:
- I,I - Bon Iver
- NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL! - Lana del Rey
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish
- THANK U, NEXT - Ariana Grande
- I USED TO KNOW HER - Her
- 7 - Lil Nas X
- CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) - Lizzo
- FATHER OF THE BRIDE- Vampire Weekend
Canción del año:
- "Always Remenber Us This Way" - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
- "Bad guy"- Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell,
- "Bring My Flowers Now" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
- "Hard Place" - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
- "Love" - Taylor Swift
- "Norman F**ing rockwell" - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
- "Someone you loved" - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
- “Truth Hurts” - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John