"Es un tema complicado": Familia real británica responde a la "renuncia" de Meghan y Harry
- Por Meganoticias- AFP
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
¿Qué pasó?
La familia real británica aseguró el miércoles que "comprendía" el deseo del príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan, duques de Sussex, de alejarse de sus compromisos con la institución monárquica pero advirtió que esa retirada era un tema "complicado" que iba a necesitar "tiempo".
"Las discusiones con el duque y la duquesa de Sussex se hallan en un estado precoz. Comprendemos su deseo de iniciar otra andadura, pero son cuestiones complicadas que requieren tiempo para ser resueltas" explicó el comunicado del palacio de Buckingham.
Harry y Meghan dan un "paso atrás" en la familia real
Ha sido a través de la cuenta de Twitter oficial, que los duques de Sussex, Harry y Meghan Markle, confirmaron que se alejarán de la familia real para poder ser financieramente independientes.
"Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo", fue el inicio de esta noticia que sorprendió a sus seguidores.
"Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”, agregaron.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA