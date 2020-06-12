Leyenda del skate Tony Hawk exhibe escalofriante fractura de sus dedos: "Tuvieron que cortarme el anillo"
- Por Mega Deportes
¿Que pasó?
La leyenda del mundo del skate, el estadounidense Tony Hawk, a sus 52 años no deja de subirse a la patineta y sigue dando que hablar por sus acrobacias, pero por estos días está inactivo, tras sufrir una grave lesión.
Esto porque el apodado "hombre pájaro" se fracturó los dedos de su mano cuando practicaba al interior de pequeña piscina vacía que utilizaba como un mini skatepark.
Esto le generó graves dolencias en sus dedos al señalar que "la piscina era más pequeña de lo que esperaba, así que no me puse almohadillas (protecciones). La sesión fue divertida hasta que de repente me encontré en el fondo de la piscina con los dedos doblados en nuevas direcciones".
Las escalofriantes imágenes fueron compartidas por el deportista en su cuenta de Instagram, agregando que tuve “la oportunidad de patinar en una legendaria piscina”, donde estaba junto a su hijo mayor Riley y su amigo Chris.
We had a chance to skate a legendary backyard pool yesterday thanks to @ozzie_ausband, so I brought my oldest son Riley and our friend Chris. I rarely get to skate with Riley anymore because we ride different terrain, and lately we are both busier than ever trying to run businesses in the most challenging of times. Ozzie invited Eddie Elguera (a childhood hero) to join, so our crew spanned three generations of skateboarding. I joked that Eddie is the reason Riley grabs his nose on backside airs because I learned that technique by watching him, and Riley learned it by watching me. The pool was smaller than I anticipated so I didn’t wear full pads, likening it to a miniramp. We were having a blast, and at one point I actually gave advice to Eddie on doing a frontside rock (one of his signature tricks, and my first “advanced” move as a kid). The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions. The coping was huge and I paid the price by hanging up on my back truck. In that moment, I regretted not wearing full pads. Ironically, that wouldn’t have saved me from injury but I was being too cavalier to think that a wall over 8’ with vert was as “safe” as a mini-ramp. The session came to a screeching halt, and Riley drove me to the hospital like Ricky Bobby with a cougar in the backseat. Upon being admitted, a nurse checked my fingers and said they looked “dusky.” That expedited my care, and I was immediately assigned to a room as an x-ray machine arrived. Apparently, “dusky” is the color of extreme circulation loss. Within 30 mins, my fingers were back in place, and no longer dusky. I write this because today I am filled with divergent emotions: sadness from scaring my son & friends, regret from being cocky / careless, grateful from having an injury that could have been worse, and frustrated that I never got a backside blunt… as my skater ego endures. As pro skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is key to success. But it still sucks to get hurt, especially at my age. And I’ll still be back for more 📷 @williamsharpimages
“Tuvieron que cortarme el anillo"
Ante la situación, Tony Haws debió ser trasladado de urgencia a un centro asistencial, donde las radiografías revelaron la grave dolencia.
"Una enfermera revisó mis dedos y dijo que se veían oscuros. Eso agilizó mi atención, y me asignaron de inmediato a una habitación cuando llegó una máquina de rayos X. Aparentemente, 'oscuro' es el color de la pérdida de circulación extrema. En 30 minutos, mis dedos estaban de nuevo en su lugar", relató el patinador.
Sobre la intervención médica, Hawk aseveró que "tuvieron que cortarme el anillo antes de devolver mis huesos a su posición vertical. Todavía están doloridos, rígidos e hinchados pero los puedo usar. Y todavía amo mi trabajo”.
Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job. 💀🤘🏽 #duskydigits #bruisedbonesbrigade
Al cierre de sus palabras, el deportista reflexionó que "siento tristeza por asustar a mi hijo y amigos, arrepentimiento de ser descuidado, agradecido de tener una lesión que podría haber sido peor, y frustrado porque nunca antes recibí un golpe contundente".