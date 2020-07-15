"Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo": Niño de 6 años salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro
¿Qué pasó?
Un niño de 6 años salvó a su hermana del ataque de un perro en Estados Unidos. El hecho fue dado a conocer por una tía de los pequeños, quien mostró las secuelas que sufrió el menor luego de lo ocurrido.
¿Cómo ocurrió el ataque?
"Mi sobrino es un héroe que salvó a su hermanita del ataque de un perro", afirmó la mujer en su cuenta personal de Instagram.
En esta línea, explicó que "él mismo asumió el ataque para que el perro no atrapara a su hermana".
Tras el incidente, la mujer relató que el pequeño, de nombre Bridger, dijo que "si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo".
Las palabras de la mujer estuvieron acompañadas de una serie de imágenes de los niños, donde se les ve compartiendo en distintos momentos.
My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.
Secuelas del pequeño
En otra publicación, la mujer subió fotos del niño luego de haber sido atacado por el animal, donde se pueden evidenciar las secuelas que tuvo.
Ante esto, la tía de Bridger aclaró que el pequeño fue mordido varias veces por el perro, específicamente en las zonas de su cara y cabeza.
En las imágenes que compartió, se puede ver que el niño quedó con heridas en su mejilla izquierda, por lo que le tuvieron que poner puntos, y también con lesiones en su ojo izquierdo.
"Él finalmente está descansando en casa. Amamos a nuestro valiente y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan sobre este último héroe que se unió a sus filas", agregó la mujer.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong