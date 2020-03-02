Esposa de Kobe Bryant por filtración de fotos de accidente: "Es una violación de la decencia humana"
- Por Mega Deportes
-
¿Que pasó?
La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, está "absolutamente devastada" por un informe que indicó que agentes de la policía de Los Ángeles pudieron haber compartido fotográficas del sitio del accidente del helicóptero en el que murieron la leyenda de la NBA, su hija de 13 años y otras siete personas, el pasado 26 de enero.
¿Cómo se filtraron las imágenes?
El Departamento del Sheriff del condado aseveró que estaba investigando un informe del diario Los Angeles Times sobre un supuesto mal manejo de fotos del accidente que agentes pudieron haber compartido y que mostrarían restos humanos en los días posteriores al siniestro ocurrido en las colinas al oeste de Los Ángeles.
Ante la situación, el abogado que representa a Vanessa Bryant y su familia, Gary Robb, entregó una declaración que fue publicada por la viuda en Instagram, indicando que ella le pidió específicamente a los funcionarios del sheriff el día del accidente que declararan el lugar del accidente como una zona de exclusión aérea para protegerse contra los fotógrafos que intentan sacar provecho de la situación.
"Esto era de importancia crítica para ella, ya que deseaba proteger la dignidad de todas las víctimas y sus familias", comienza diciendo el documento.
"En ese momento, el sheriff Alex Villanueva nos aseguró que se tomarían todas las medidas para proteger la privacidad de las familias, y entendemos que ha trabajado duro para cumplir con esas solicitudes", agregó.
Adem´,as, el documeto indicó que lo ocurrido "es una violación indescriptible de la decencia humana, el respeto y los derechos de privacidad de las víctimas y sus familias", señaló, además de advertir que Bryant y sus abogados solicitaron una investigación interna del departamento del sheriff sobre las acusaciones.
Según el medio Los Angeles Times no está claro cuántas personas pudieron haber visto las fotos o si los agentes habían capturado las imágenes en la escena o las habían recibido de otra persona.
El sitio web de noticias de entretenimiento TMZ.com informó el viernes que las acusaciones surgieron por primera vez después de una queja.
El medio, citando a fuentes policiales no identificadas, dijo que un ayudante del sheriff en el lugar del accidente había tomado fotos con un teléfono inteligente y posteriormente fue escuchado por un camarero que mostraba las imágenes a un cliente en un bar.
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)--Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com