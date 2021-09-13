Premios Emmy 2021: Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales

Premios Emmy 2021: Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales

  • Por Meganoticias

Cada año, la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión, reconoce el profesionalismo y la excelencia de trabajos que se han realizado durante el último tiempo en la pequeña pantalla.

Esta vez, corresponde a la entrega número 73 de los premios Emmy, que se realizará el próximo 19 de septiembre, a las 21:00 horas en el Teatro Nokia en Downtown, Los Ángeles, California, y será transmitido por TNT.

En víspera de la ceremonia, te presentamos las categorías y los nominados en esta nueva edición de los Emmy.

Te puede interesar

Categorías y Nominados Emmy 2021

Drama

  • The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Bridgenton (Netlfix)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
  • Pose (FX)
  • This Is Us (NBC)

Comedia

  • Black-ish (ABC)
  • Cobra Kai (Netflix)
  • Emily in Paris (Netflix)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • Pen15 (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Serie Limitada

  • I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
  • The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Actor principal

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
  • Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Actriz principal

  • Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
  • Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Actor principal en comedia

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Actriz principal en comedia

  • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Allison Janney (Mom)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor principal en serie limitada o película

  • Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
  • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
  • Ewan McGregor (Halston)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Actriz principal en series limitadas o película

  • Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
  • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Late Show o programa de conversación

  • Conan
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Last Show With Stephen Colbert

Programas de competencia

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Película de televisión

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Sylvie’s Love
  • Uncle Frank

Actor secundario en dramas

  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
  • O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
  • Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
  • Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
  • Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Actriz secundaria en dramas

  • Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
  • Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Actor secundario en comedias

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
  • Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz secundaria en comedias

  • Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
  • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Además, ya se celebró la entrega de premios a artistas creativos, en donde estaban las categorías como Mejor diseño narrativo para un programa o Mejor vestuario de fantasía/ciencia ficción. 

Ver cobertura completa

Leer más de

Te puede interesar

Lo último de tendencia

Lo último de calidad de vida

Lo último de mundo

Lo último de nacional