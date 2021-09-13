Premios Emmy 2021: Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales
Cada año, la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión, reconoce el profesionalismo y la excelencia de trabajos que se han realizado durante el último tiempo en la pequeña pantalla.
Esta vez, corresponde a la entrega número 73 de los premios Emmy, que se realizará el próximo 19 de septiembre, a las 21:00 horas en el Teatro Nokia en Downtown, Los Ángeles, California, y será transmitido por TNT.
En víspera de la ceremonia, te presentamos las categorías y los nominados en esta nueva edición de los Emmy.
Te puede interesar
Categorías y Nominados Emmy 2021
Drama
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bridgenton (Netlfix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Comedia
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Pen15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Serie Limitada
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Actor principal
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Actriz principal
- Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
- Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Actor principal en comedia
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Actriz principal en comedia
- Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Actor principal en serie limitada o película
- Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ewan McGregor (Halston)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Actriz principal en series limitadas o película
- Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Late Show o programa de conversación
- Conan
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Last Show With Stephen Colbert
Programas de competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Película de televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Uncle Frank
Actor secundario en dramas
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
- Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Actriz secundaria en dramas
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
- Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Actor secundario en comedias
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
- Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Actriz secundaria en comedias
- Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Además, ya se celebró la entrega de premios a artistas creativos, en donde estaban las categorías como Mejor diseño narrativo para un programa o Mejor vestuario de fantasía/ciencia ficción.
The final show of Creative Arts #Emmys weekend has arrived! Follow along here as we announce the rest of tonight's winners live! #Emmys2021https://t.co/Gz6WtSW5Oy— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2021
Leer más de