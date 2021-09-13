Premios Emmy 2021: Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales

Cada año, la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión, reconoce el profesionalismo y la excelencia de trabajos que se han realizado durante el último tiempo en la pequeña pantalla.

Esta vez, corresponde a la entrega número 73 de los premios Emmy, que se realizará el próximo 19 de septiembre, a las 21:00 horas en el Teatro Nokia en Downtown, Los Ángeles, California, y será transmitido por TNT.

En víspera de la ceremonia, te presentamos las categorías y los nominados en esta nueva edición de los Emmy.

Además, ya se celebró la entrega de premios a artistas creativos, en donde estaban las categorías como Mejor diseño narrativo para un programa o Mejor vestuario de fantasía/ciencia ficción.

The final show of Creative Arts #Emmys weekend has arrived! Follow along here as we announce the rest of tonight's winners live! #Emmys2021https://t.co/Gz6WtSW5Oy