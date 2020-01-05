Globos de Oro: Revisa a todos los ganadores en cine y televisión
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
Este domingo 5 de enero se entregaron los premios Globos de Oro, los cuales son entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera, quienes eligen las mejores producciones tanto en cine como en televisión, haciendo la diferenciación entre comedia (o musical) y drama.
En el apartado de televisión hubo sorpresa en la comedia, ya que Rami Youseff se quedó con el galardón, en desmedro de actores que aparecían como favoritos.
Revisa todos los nominados y ganadores
Mejor película de drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Mejor película de Musical o comedia
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Mejor director
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor actor en una película de drama
- Antonio Banderas -Pain and Glory
- Christian Bale - Ford vs. Ferrari
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - Los dos papas
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Mujercitas
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
Mejor actor en película de comedia o musical
- Daniel Craig - Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Érase una vez en Hollywood
- Taron Egerton - Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy - Yo Soy Dolemite
Mejor actriz en película de comedia o musical
- Awkwafina - The Farewell
- Ana de Armas - Knives Out
- Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
- Emma Thompson - Late Night
- Cate Blanchett - Where'd you go, Bernardett
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks - A beautiful day in neighboorhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The two popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once upon a time in Hollywood
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening - The report
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Mejor guión
- Marriage Story
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parásitos
- Los dos papas
- The Irishman
Mejor película de animación
- Frozen II
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: El mundo oculto
- El Rey León
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Mejor película extranjera
- Dolor y gloria
- Parasite (GANADOR)
- Retrato de una mujer en llamas
- Los Miserables
- The Farewell
Mejor banda sonora
- Mujercitas
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Motherless Brooklyn
Mejor canción
- Beautiful Ghost - Cats
- "I'm gonna love me again" - Rocketman
- "Into the unknow" - Frozen 2
- "Spirit" - El rey león
- "Stand up" - Harriet
Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2019: Televisión
Mejor serie de drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession (GANADOR)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Mejor miniserie
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Brian Cox - Succesion
- Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- Billy Porter - Pose
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate - Dead to me
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (GANADORA)
- Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
- Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- Ben Platt - The Politician
- Paul Rudd - Living with yoursel
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
- Helen Mirren - Catalina la grande
- Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
- Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
- Joey King - The Act
Mejor actor en miniserie
- Chris Abbott - Catch 22
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
- Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (GANADOR)
- Jared Harris - Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actor de reparto
- Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin - Succesion
- Andrew Scott - Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl (GANADOR)
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emily Watson - Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette - The Act
- Toni Collette - Unbelievable