Tiroteo en Washington: al menos dos personas resultaron heridas

¿Qué pasó?

La prensa estadounidense reportó al menos 2 personas heridas tras un tiroteo ocurrido este jueves en un transitado sector de Washington DC.

Según CBS News, el ataque se produjo en una zona conocida por sus restaurantes. Hasta allí fue donde se dirigió la policía de ese país, para poder evaluar la situación.

La información fue confirmada por Washington Post, que comunicó que "dos hombres resultaron heridos por disparos en la concurrida área de Logan Circle".

¿Qué dijo la Policía?

A eso de las 21:15 horas locales (misma hora en Chile) el Departamento de Policía dio a conocer detalles sobre este suceso.

La entidad reportó disparos en la intersección de las calles 14th y Riggs Road y confirmó la presencia de un hombre "con un suéter con capucha verde lima / amarillo que huye en un Honda Civic negro más viejo".

Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

Chief Contee is on scene at the shooting that occurred at 14th and Riggs Road NW and will provide a live update at 14th and S St NW. Stay tuned for more updates. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

MPD seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 7/22/21 in the area of 14th and Riggs St, NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/wS7FFr6I1p pic.twitter.com/7AfZpIGFvL — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

anterior tiroteo

El fin de semana pasado otro tiroteo tuvo lugar en Washington, aunque esa vez fue en las inmediaciones de un estadio de béisbol.

En ese momento se reportó de un total de tres personas que fueron alcanzadas por los disparos.

"En ningún momento durante este incidente las personas dentro del estadio viendo el juego estuvieron en algún tipo de peligro. No es un incidente de un tirador activo. Todo ocurrió afuera del estadio", explicó el policía Ashan Benedict.