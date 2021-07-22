Tiroteo en Washington: al menos dos personas resultaron heridas Captura
  • Mundo

Tiroteo en Washington: al menos dos personas resultaron heridas

  • Por Meganoticias

¿Qué pasó?

La prensa estadounidense reportó al menos 2 personas heridas tras un tiroteo ocurrido este jueves en un transitado sector de Washington DC.

Según CBS News, el ataque se produjo en una zona conocida por sus restaurantes. Hasta allí fue donde se dirigió la policía de ese país, para poder evaluar la situación.

La información fue confirmada por Washington Post, que comunicó que "dos hombres resultaron heridos por disparos en la concurrida área de Logan Circle".

Te puede interesar

¿Qué dijo la Policía?

A eso de las 21:15 horas locales (misma hora en Chile) el Departamento de Policía dio a conocer detalles sobre este suceso.

La entidad reportó disparos en la intersección de las calles 14th y Riggs Road y confirmó la presencia de un hombre "con un suéter con capucha verde lima / amarillo que huye en un Honda Civic negro más viejo".

anterior tiroteo 

El fin de semana pasado otro tiroteo tuvo lugar en Washington, aunque esa vez fue en las inmediaciones de un estadio de béisbol.

En ese momento se reportó de un total de tres personas que fueron alcanzadas por los disparos.

"En ningún momento durante este incidente las personas dentro del estadio viendo el juego estuvieron en algún tipo de peligro. No es un incidente de un tirador activo. Todo ocurrió afuera del estadio", explicó el policía Ashan Benedict.

Leer más de

Te puede interesar

Lo último de mundo

Lo último de tendencia

Lo último de nacional

Lo último de calidad de vida