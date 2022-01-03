MegadenunciasEscríbenos aquí
¿Quién ganará en los Globos de Oro 2022?: Revisa la lista completa de nominados

¿Quién ganará en los Globos de Oro 2022?: Revisa la lista completa de nominados

  • Por Meganoticias

Este domingo 9 de enero se llevará a cabo la primera gran premiación en Hollywood del año, reuniendo a grandes personajes del cine y la televisión en esta 79° edición de los Globos de Oro y, aunque la polémica ensombrece esta ceremonia, la audiencia espera conocer quiénes serán los galardonados del 2022.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood ya dio a conocer al listado de nominados que, en el ámbito del cine, Netflix aparece a la cabeza con 17 películas, mientras que en la televisión, HBO consigue la mayoría de las nominaciones.

Todo sobre Globos de Oro

Estos son todos los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2022:

Películas

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • Cyrano
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Licorice Pizza
  • tick, tick... BOOM!
  • West Side Story (2021)

Mejor película de drama

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog

Mejor película extranjera

  • Compartment No. 6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)
  • Drive My Car (Japón)
  • The Hand of God (Italia)
  • A Hero (Irán y Francia)
  • Parallel Mothers (España)

Mejor guión - Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay - Don’t Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Mejor canción original - Película

  • King Richard - “Be Alive”
  • Encanto - “Dos Oruguitas”
  • Belfast - “Down to Joy”
  • Respect - “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
  • No Time To Die - “No Time To Die”

Mejor actor de reparto - Película

  • Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
  • Jamie Dornan - Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur - CODA
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz de reparto - Película

  • Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story (2021)
  • Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
  • Ruth Negga - Passing

Mejor actor en una película de drama

  • Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
  • Will Smith - King Richard
  • Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

  • Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
  • Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia

  • Marion Cotillard - Annette
  • Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up
  • Emma Stone - Cruella
  • Rachel Zegler - West Side Story (2021)

Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
  • Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!
  • Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Mejor director

  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg - West Side Story (2021)
  • Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
  • Germaine Franco - Encanto
  • Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
  • Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
  • Hans Zimmer - Dune

Mejor película animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya and The Last Dragon

Te puede interesar

Televisión

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Issa Rae - Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - drama

  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
  • Billy Porter - Pose
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession
  • Omar Sy- Lupin

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - drama

  • Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany - Wandavision
  • Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton - Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor - Halston
  • Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain - Scenes from a Marriage
  • Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
  • Margaret Qualley - Maid
  • Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Mejor serie dramática de televisión

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Squid Game
  • Succession

Mejor película para televisión

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad

Mejor actriz de reparto para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell - Maid
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de reparto para televisión

  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
  • O Yeong-su - Squid Game

Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Todo sobre Nominados Globos de Oro

Leer más de

Te puede interesar

Lo último de tendencia

Lo último de calidad de vida

Lo último de mundo

Lo último de nacional