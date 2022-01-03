¿Quién ganará en los Globos de Oro 2022?: Revisa la lista completa de nominados
Este domingo 9 de enero se llevará a cabo la primera gran premiación en Hollywood del año, reuniendo a grandes personajes del cine y la televisión en esta 79° edición de los Globos de Oro y, aunque la polémica ensombrece esta ceremonia, la audiencia espera conocer quiénes serán los galardonados del 2022.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood ya dio a conocer al listado de nominados que, en el ámbito del cine, Netflix aparece a la cabeza con 17 películas, mientras que en la televisión, HBO consigue la mayoría de las nominaciones.
Estos son todos los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2022:
Películas
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- tick, tick... BOOM!
- West Side Story (2021)
Mejor película de drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor película extranjera
- Compartment No. 6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)
- Drive My Car (Japón)
- The Hand of God (Italia)
- A Hero (Irán y Francia)
- Parallel Mothers (España)
Mejor guión - Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay - Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Mejor canción original - Película
- King Richard - “Be Alive”
- Encanto - “Dos Oruguitas”
- Belfast - “Down to Joy”
- Respect - “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
- No Time To Die - “No Time To Die”
Mejor actor de reparto - Película
- Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan - Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Mejor actriz de reparto - Película
- Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story (2021)
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Ruth Negga - Passing
BELFAST leads the way at the #GoldenGlobes with 7 nominations 🎉— Northern Ireland Screen (@NIScreen) December 13, 2021
⭐️Best Motion Picture
⭐️Actress in Supporting Role – Catriona Balfe
⭐️Actor in Supporting Role – Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hind
⭐️Director – Kenneth Branagh
⭐️Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh
⭐️Original Song – Van Morrison pic.twitter.com/gTjSFI9vOx
Mejor actor en una película de drama
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia
- Marion Cotillard - Annette
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone - Cruella
- Rachel Zegler - West Side Story (2021)
Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!
- Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story (2021)
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Mejor banda sonora original
- Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco - Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer - Dune
Mejor película animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and The Last Dragon
Congrats to the team behind Disney's #Encanto for their 3️⃣ nominations at the #GoldenGlobes! 🎶 Including Best Animated Feature Film, @germaine_franco for Best Original Score and @Lin_Manuel Miranda for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas," performed by @SebastianYatra! ✨🦋 pic.twitter.com/OjDTYwwiL9
Congrats to the team behind Disney's #Encanto for their 3️⃣ nominations at the #GoldenGlobes! 🎶 Including Best Animated Feature Film, @germaine_franco for Best Original Score and @Lin_Manuel Miranda for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas," performed by @SebastianYatra! ✨🦋 pic.twitter.com/OjDTYwwiL9— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) December 14, 2021
Televisión
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Omar Sy- Lupin
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - drama
- Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Paul Bettany - Wandavision
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor - Halston
- Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain - Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Congratulations to all of this year's @goldenglobes nominees!✨ pic.twitter.com/gMo9x3KZhY— BAFTA (@BAFTA) December 13, 2021
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Mejor película para televisión
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Mejor actriz de reparto para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell - Maid
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto para televisión
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su - Squid Game
Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
