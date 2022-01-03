¿Quién ganará en los Globos de Oro 2022?: Revisa la lista completa de nominados

Este domingo 9 de enero se llevará a cabo la primera gran premiación en Hollywood del año, reuniendo a grandes personajes del cine y la televisión en esta 79° edición de los Globos de Oro y, aunque la polémica ensombrece esta ceremonia, la audiencia espera conocer quiénes serán los galardonados del 2022.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood ya dio a conocer al listado de nominados que, en el ámbito del cine, Netflix aparece a la cabeza con 17 películas, mientras que en la televisión, HBO consigue la mayoría de las nominaciones.

Todo sobre Globos de Oro

Estos son todos los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2022:

BELFAST leads the way at the #GoldenGlobes with 7 nominations 🎉 ⭐️Best Motion Picture ⭐️Actress in Supporting Role – Catriona Balfe ⭐️Actor in Supporting Role – Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hind ⭐️Director – Kenneth Branagh ⭐️Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh ⭐️Original Song – Van Morrison pic.twitter.com/gTjSFI9vOx

Congrats to the team behind Disney's #Encanto for their 3️⃣ nominations at the #GoldenGlobes! 🎶 Including Best Animated Feature Film, @germaine_franco for Best Original Score and @Lin_Manuel Miranda for Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas," performed by @SebastianYatra! ✨🦋 pic.twitter.com/OjDTYwwiL9 — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) December 14, 2021

