View this post on Instagram

Meghan made a surprise appearance at the @agt finale tonight ✨ Meghan shared a special message for Archie Williams @archiewilliamsofficial who entered America’s Got Talent after 36 years in prison for a crime he did not commit ♥️ . On December 9, 1982, “a thirty-year-old white woman was raped and stabbed her in her home. I was arrested on January the fourth. I couldn’t believe it was really happening. I knew I was innocent, I didn’t commit a crime, but being a poor Black kid, I didn’t have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana.” . Ps. Loving Meghan’s interior design!