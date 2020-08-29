Revelan que Chadwick Boseman se casó en secreto unos meses antes de su muerte
La noche del viernes se dio a conocer la muerte del actor estadounidense Chadwick Boseman, conocido principalmente por dar vida al rey T’Challa en la película “Black Panther” y otras cintas de Marvel Studios.
El artista, de 43 años, falleció producto de un cáncer al colon que le fue diagnosticado en 2016, y sobre el cual nunca se refirió públicamente.
Matrimonio en secreto
La reserva con su vida privada también se vio reflejada en la relación sentimental que mantuvo con la cantante Taylor Simone Ledward, con quien se casó en secreto en los últimos meses previos a su deceso.
Según informa el sitio PageSix, Boseman y su pareja se comprometieron en octubre del año pasado, formalizando así la relación que habría comenzado en 2015 cuando se les empezó a ver juntos por primera vez.
“Murió en su casa, con su esposa y su familia a su lado”, indicó el comunicado que anunció su fallecimiento a través de redes sociales.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
"Se respetan el uno al otro"
El actor y su novia fueron vistos y fotografiados en varias ocasiones en eventos de Hollywood y en partidos de la NBA.
“Se respetan el uno al otro. Ella está muy feliz, y él también”, expresó la abuela de Ledward en una entrevista en 2018.
Adiós de sus compañeros de Marvel
Tras conocerse la muerte de Boseman, varios de sus compañeros en las películas de Marvel publicaron sentidos mensajes lamentando la partida del actor.
Chris Evans (Capitán América), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Capitana Marvel), Josh Brolin (Thanos) y Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), entre otros, fueron algunos de los artistas que dejaron sus condolencias por la muerte de “Pantera Negra”.
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Rest in Power King T’Challa. My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother. ~ Que en paz y en poder logres descansar finalmente. Con lo poco que estuviste aquí, dejaste un legado increíble!!!
