Challenge Accepted: El desconocido origen del reto de las fotos en blanco y negro en Instagram
-
Durante los últimos días probablemente has visto en tu feed de Instagram o Twitter varias publicaciones de fotografías de mujeres en blanco y negro bajo el hashtag #challengeaccepted, además de etiquetas a otras mujeres en el mismo post.
El reto surgió como una forma de impulsar la solidaridad entre el género femenino y así crear una red de apoyo para mujeres que sufran discriminación sexual, situaciones de machismo, y también para terminar con las críticas entre mujeres.
Según lo que se conocía popularmente, el #challengeaccepted consistía en publicar una foto de sí misma en blanco y negro, publicación donde debes etiquetar a otras dos mujeres para que hagan lo mismo. Pero además, debías enviar un mensaje en privado que buscaba que las mujeres se apoyen mutuamente.
Como se puede ver en Instagram, más de 6 millones de perfiles se han unido al reto. Por su parte, según indica The New York Times, la red social indicó que "vemos que la mayoría de las participantes publican notas relacionadas con la fortaleza y el apoyo a sus comunidades".
El origen
Más allá de la masividad del challenge, el origen de la campaña viral aún no está claro. Según la agencia Later, se vio un aumento en las publicaciones sobre feminismo y empoderamiento femenino la semana pasada luego del discurso de la congresista estadounidense Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez en respuesta a los comentarios sexistas del congresista Ted Yoho contra ella.
En tanto, un representante de Instagram habló de que la primera publicación de la que se tiene cuenta dentro de este periodo es de hace una semana y media,y lo realizó la periodista brasileña Ana Paula Padrao con el hashtag #womensupportingwomen.
En tanto, también se ha conocido que la idea partió de las mujeres en Turquía como una manera de crear conciencia sobre los femicidios en ese país, publicando retratos de las víctimas. "Este hashtag se compartió para que las mujeres empoderen a las mujeres, para que sepan entre sí que nuestro dolor es el mismo y que todos estamos sufriendo juntos, pero MÁS importante que sepamos que también podemos ser la próxima imagen", explicó la activista y filántropa turca Zeycan Rochelle.
The reason for #challengeaccepted I’ve seen has become mistranslated & reduced to only #womenempoweringwomen . But the true reason behind this viral trend is for more than just vanity ✨ . Turkey, with its 6th most global users for Instagram, began the viral trend to bring light to Femicide and how common it is for us to see black & white photos of women murdered by the senseless arrogance & uncontrolled violence of men. . We are no strangers to waking up to a new black & white image, a new hashtag on Instagram & a solidarity of outcry of the nation banding together for the change we desperately hope to see. . This hashtag was therefore shared for women to empower women, to let each other know that our pain is the same & we are all hurting together, but MORE importantly that we know that we can be the next trending image & hashtag too, neither of us are exempt no matter how privileged we may believe we are‼️ . I think it’s beautiful how quickly this hashtag has become a global trend amongst women, it’s just important to know the truth behind it so we can use it for that much more power. ✨✨ . Violence against women anywhere is a tragedy. We have to be our biggest supporters leaving the hate aside. Being a woman as is, is tough enough❕ . #femicide #kadınaşiddetehayır #istanbulsözleşmesiyaşatır #feminism
TODAY!!!! - In the midst of Femicide Awareness for Turkey going viral, it pains me to see yet another Femicide victim lost- 30.07.20 😢 It’s honestly becoming too much 😔 May she Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 . Süheyla Yılmaz, 28, was living with her parents after she got divorced. Her ex husband came over & they began to argue. He stabbed & killed her, then stabbed both of her parents before fleeing with their 5 year old daughter. 😔💔 . Türkiye’de kadın cinayetleri için yaratılan farkındalığın ortasında, başka bir kadın cinayetinin daha yaşanması beni derinden etkiledi. 30.07.20 . Artık çok fazla olmaya başladı. Süheyla Yılmaz... Işıklar içinde uyusun ✨😢 . . . #Femicide #istanbulsözleşmesiyaşatır #kadınaşiddetehayır #genderviolence #stopfemicide #challengeaccepted #süheylayılmaz #kadıncinayetleri #kadıncinayetlerinidurduracağız
"Creo que el respeto al las mujeres y el rendimiento ante el misterio de nuestro poder, fortalecerá al mundo. Apoyo a las mujeres de Turquía que empezaron este movimiento y estoy muy agradecida a todas ustedes que han sido parte de esta unión", escribió por ejemplo la actriz Salma Hayek al unirse al reto.
I have never understood femicide or the hatred towards women. I have discovered that the exploration of my feminine energy and the coming together of women has strengthened my soul. I believe that the respect for women, and the surrender to the mystery of our power can strengthen the world. I’m so grateful to all of you who have been part of this unity. I support the women in Turkey that started this movement against femicide and I am grateful for you for inspiring this unity. Thank you 🙏 @sofisia7 I accept your challenge #kadınaşiddetehayır #istanbulsözleşmesiyaşatır Me es muy difícil entender el femicidio y el odio hacia las mujeres. He descubierto qué la exploración de mi energía femenina y la unión de las mujeres han fortalecido mi alma. Creo que el respeto al las mujeres y el rendimiento ante el misterio de nuestro poder, fortalecerá al mundo. Apollo a las mujeres de Turquía que empezaron este movimiento y estoy muy agradecida a todas ustedes que han sido parte de esta unión. Gracias 🙏