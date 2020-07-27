Conductora de TV se da cuenta que tiene cáncer gracias a la advertencia de una espectadora
Una periodista de televisión de la cadena WFLA en Tampa, Victoria Price, descubrió que tenía cáncer luego de que una espectadora notara un bulto en su cuello y le advirtiera por correo electrónico que podría ser un tumor.
El correo que le envió la espectadora decía así: "Hola, acabo de ver tu informe de noticias. Lo que me preocupa es el bulto en tu cuello. Por favor, haz que te revisen la tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío resultó ser cáncer. Cuídate”, colocándolo todo en el asunto del mail.
Price explicó en redes sociales que en junio comenzó a hacerse estudios luego de que la mujer le escribiera preocupada por su salud. Además, hace tres días contó en una publicación, que hoy se sometería a una cirugía para extirpar un tumor, la tiroides y algunos nódulos linfáticos.
“Estábamos cubriendo el suceso sanitario más importante del siglo, pero mi propia salud era una de las cosas más lejanas de mi cabeza”, dijo.
“El doctor dice que se está expandiendo, pero no demasiado, tenemos esperanza de que sea mi primer y último procedimiento”, agregó en la publicación.
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕
También mencionó lo agradecida que siempre estará hacia la mujer, si nunca hubiera recibido ese correo, nunca habría llamado a su médico. El cáncer se habría seguido extendiendo. “No tenía obligación en escribirme, pero lo hizo de todas formas.”, agregó.
Recuerda que cuando vio el mensaje no supo si entrar en pánico o ignorarlo. “Mi novio, que es muy cariñoso y se preocupa por mí, y que es muy consciente de mi predisposición a encogerme de hombros y a fingir que soy invencible, me puso un teléfono en la mano y llamé a mi médico de cabecera para pedirle una hora”, escribió.
Tratamiento
La periodista se tomará esta semana como licencia en el trabajo para la cirugía, una tomografía y una biopsia de otros nódulos linfáticos para asegurarse que el cáncer no se ha extendido.
Esta mañana, Prince publicó un video en el Hospital General de Tampa mencionando que está esperando para realizarse ya la cirugía y agradeciendo a todos los que se preocuparon por ella el fin de semana.
“Gracias por todos los mensajes que me llegaron esta mañana. Estoy un poco nerviosa, pero mucho menos con todo el apoyo que he recibido. ¡Así que vamos a rockear esto!” dijo.