View this post on Instagram

@willsmith and @shereezampino are my beautiful parents. They have kept me my entire life. Back then life was 1-2-3. With love, I’m glad they passed down the genes and not the Jackets.😂😂😂 I promise this is going somewhere. Shout Out to My Grandmother on the Left Side 🙌🏽❤️ #AcENation #InMyThoughts #blessed #LiLAcE