Director del "Joker" revela fotos inéditas del último día de rodaje de la película
"Qué paseo ha sido esta película y todo culminó con ver a Joaquín subir a ese escenario este fin de semana". Así describió el director del Joker, Todd Phillips, una serie de fotos inéditas que reveló del último día de rodaje de la película que alzó como ganador del Oscar a Mejor Actor a Joaquin Phoenix.
El cineasta indicó que todas las imágenes "fueron tomadas en nuestro último día de rodaje" y en ellas aparece él y el actor en los pasillos del hospital psiquiátrico de Ciudad Gótica donde termina Arthur Fleck.
"Tuvimos una experiencia tan intensa y única, y de repente simplemente termina", escribió también Phillips agradeciendo a todo el elenco y equipo tras la exitosa producción.
Pero también agradeció "especialmente a los fanáticos, por ver a través de todo el ruido y estar allí".
Mira aquí todas las fotos:
All of these were taken on our last day of shooting. It was bittersweet for sure— while it felt great to be done, we also had such an intense and unique experience— and then suddenly it just ends. What a ride this film has been and it all culminated with watching Joaquin walk up on that stage this weekend. Thanks again to the entire cast and crew. And especially the fans, for seeing through all the noise and showing up. #joker #illtellyouwhatyouget 📸 @nikotavernise