"No puede ser": Justin Bieber se lamenta por la muerte de Kobe Bryant
-
La muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna caló hondo tanto en su familia, fanáticos y quienes conocieron a la estrella de la NBA.
Una vez conocido el fallecimiento, las redes sociales comenzaron a repletarse de mensajes en honor al basquetbolista. Varias de las palabras de dolor y consuelo vinieron desde estrellas del espectáculo que conocieron a Bryant o bien eran fanáticos de Los Angeles Lakers.
Justin Bieber compartió una foto de él cuando niño junto a Kobe Bryant. "No puede ser. Siempre me alentaste Mamba. Me diste algunas de las mejores frase de las cuales reíamos hasta el día de hoy. ¡Te amo hombre!", señaló.
La cantante Jennifer Lopez publicó una serie de imágenes donde aparece ella junto a su esposo Alex Rodríguez, acompañados de Bryant y su esposa Vanessa. "Todos sentimos tristeza por esta pérdida, pero todo lo que puedo pensar es que es un grano de arena en comparación con lo que Vanessa debe pasar en este momento", expresó, añadiendo que "lo más injusto de la vida es perder un hijo y un esposo el mismo día".
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
Otros famosos como las modelos Bella Hadid, Lenny Kravitz, Luis Fonsi o Demi Lovato fueron algunos de los que se sumaron a los mensajes de pesar.
Revisa aquí las publicaciones:
This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔 *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl. 💔💔💔