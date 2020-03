View this post on Instagram

If the word, " #quarantine " is something you're afraid of facing...then you're not alone. ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The threat of coronavirus has made us all more cautious, and besides squeezing Purell on everything, many people are stocking their pantries and refrigerators.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In an interview with @INSIDER this week, here's what I told them:⠀ "People should not make themselves feel nervous that they have to go out and spend hundreds of dollars on food. But it might give them peace of mind to know that they have some things prepared."⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. Scan your pantry to see what you have so that you know what's missing and you don't have doubles of foods you don't need. 🤔⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2. Make friends with frozen and canned fruits and veggies. 🥦🍎⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. Stock up on protein foods that you can rely on like canned tuna, nut butters, and frozen fish and poultry. 🐟🍗⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 4. Have shelf stable almond milk, like @AlmondBreeze, on hand — it lasts up to a year in your pantry, unopened. 🥛⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 5. Read expiration dates to assess whether a food is safe to eat. Just remember that some foods are still safe to eat after they expire, but they may not taste as good as when fresh. When in doubt — throw it out.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 6. Be sure to have plenty of water on hand to stay hydrated. Stock some sports drinks with electrolytes just in case someone gets sick, especially those with fever, diarrhea or vomiting. 💧⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 7. Wash your hands before, during and after meal prep. 👋🏻⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 8. Stock up on non-perishables like pasta, beans, flours (baking for me is like therapy!), and dried fruit. 🥫⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 9. Get plenty of sleep. 😴⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 10. Keep some canned soups on hand. 🍲⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When planning for an emergency, if you have the room and if you are able to, it might be a good idea to store up to two weeks of food supplies. ✅