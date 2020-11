View this post on Instagram

yesterday @wentworthmiller announced he’s done playing michael scofield because as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters. . with gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, i’m voicing my support for that choice. . to all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with - and among - our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always. . and if that’s a problem for anyone, to quote a good man, “that’s your work.” . #pb #imwithwent #scofieldsticktogether