Tiene 20 habitaciones y guarderías: Así es el lujoso "apartamento" de los Duques de Cambridge
Leer más de
El príncipe William y su esposa Kate Middleton residen desde el año 2011 en el Palacio de Kensington. Aunque aún conservan la propiedad de Anmer Hall, en Norfolk, como su segundo hogar, es en Londres donde los Duques de Cambridge tienen su residencia principal.
La propiedad que los príncipes habitan junto a sus tres hijos, es un edificio de cuatro pisos con 20 habitaciones, que incluyen cinco salones de recepción, tres dormitorios principales, vestidores, una guardería de día y de noche y tiene cuartos para los trabajadores. Es conocido como Apartamento 1A, según reveló la revista Hello!.
A pesar de que los herederos reales no han mostrado la propiedad directamente, en cada evento que se realiza es posible dar con algunos detalles del lujoso edificio.
Amplitud y variedad en sus interiores
En uno de los salones donde se realizó un evento en octubre de 2019 con la cantante Camila Cabello, se pueden observar en las fotografías, grandes techos y alfombras estampadas.
View this post on Instagram
Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds. This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others. #R1TeenAwards
En otra ocasión, en una entrevista que dieron los Duques de Cambridge, se observaron imágenes de las oficinas que tienen en el lujoso lugar.
En ellas se aprecia una colección de libros de Penguin Clothbound Classics. Los libros están apilados en una fila en su escritorio de madera que es acompañado por una silla a rayas con marco de madera.
Mientras que la oficina del príncipe William la adorna una lámpara de escritorio al estilo antiguo y una cómoda adicional elaborada en madera de castaño más clara. También tiene una enorme chimenea y un espejo de igual magnitud.
En 2016, la pareja real recibió a Barack Obama y su esposa Michelle Obama en el salón de su casa, que tiene un sofisticado esquema de color crema, con detalles dorados y bonitos estampados florales.
View this post on Instagram
We all know that these are the US's election days🇺🇸 The Queen has met 14 US President during her long reign. This is probably the beauty of the Monarchy: while everything changes, the Monarchy gives a sense of continuity to the Country and the Monarch becomes a stable model of reference for people😊 Let's remember who are the American Presidents that the Duchess of Cambridge has met so far: Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, to Buckingham Palace, in their first official engagement as a married couple in May 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry hosted President and Mrs Obama for dinner at Kensington Palace in April 2016. Prince George also made a surprise appearance and shared a handshake with the President wearing a mini white robe with his name🤣 The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace for the President Donald Trump and his family's visit to UK in January 2019. - 📸 1. PA 2. Chris Jackson/Getty Images 3. Getty Images 4. Victoria Jones/Getty Images . . #buckinghampalace #barackobama #duchessofcambridge #michelleobama #princewilliam #katemiddleton #britishroyalfamily #duchesscatherine #royalfamily #duchesskate #theroyalfamily #houseofwindsor #williamandkate #catherineduchessofcambridge #kensingtonpalace #kateduchessofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #kensingtonroyal #queenelizabeth #theduchessofcambridge #hermajesty #thequeen #britishroyals #uk #catherinemiddleton