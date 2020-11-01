Revisa cómo luce en la actualidad el niño de "La Profecía" de 2006
La noche de Halloween es una fecha especial para disfrutar (o sufrir) viendo películas de terror con compañía o en soledad, pero ojalá con la luz apagada para dar un toque más siniestro a la ocasión.
En ese sentido, una de las películas más destacadas del género es “La Profecía” (The Omen) de 1976, que también tuvo un remake en el 2006, la cual fue estrenada el 6 de junio de ese año (06 del 06 del 2006), haciendo alusión al “número del Anticristo”.
En dicha cinta destacó la actuación del pequeño actor Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, de 7 años en ese momento, quien dio vida al diabólico personaje de Damien Thorn.
The Omen (2006) Red blasphemy 30 September 2018 "The Omen" (2006) is a remake of the 1976 cult movie of the same name, which, in my opinion, is one of the best films of all time and probably the best in the genre. This movie has a story almost identical to the original, although differently directed, and this new arrangement I somewhat liked. Though it gathers pretty good actors, their performances do not deserve even a comparison with the original cast. Perhaps this could be forgiven if at least Damien was striking, but Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, both by appearance and performance, was not even the faint shadow of Harvey Stephens. While Harvey's face became the first association to Antichrist, and his performance made the name Damien a synonym for the Devil, I can not invoke Seamus' face in memory even now, five minutes after the film ended. And of course, the most important aspect of every horror is an overall atmosphere. While the atmosphere of the original film will send shivers through your bones and keep you at the edge of the seat, this one won't move you at all even if you didn't see the original first. And if you, as I do, know the first film by heart, this will probably be unbearably boring. Out of pure malice, I will mention another interesting detail. The colors in this film are pretty unimpressive, with the exception of red that always sticks out. Almost every scene has something so red that its redness threatens to poke out your eyes. You might not even notice it if I didn't tell you, but why should it annoy just me. :D :P I have a strong urge to rate it 1/10 for the simple reason that I believe that its existence alone is blasphemy of epic proportions, but it wouldn't be fair. 4/10 #theomen #horror #remake #johnmoore #davidseltzer #lievschreiber #juliastiles #seamusdaveyfitzpatrick #damien #petepostlethwaite #miafarrow #evil #antichrist #priest #ambassador #nanny #rothweiler #armageddon #church #666 #conspiracy
Su carrera tras "La Profecía"
Desde el estreno de la película ya han pasado 14 años, y hoy su protagonista es un joven de 21 años que continúa ligado al mundo de la actuación.
En la actualidad, Davey-Fitzpatrick no está en el primer plano de la industria de Hollywood, pero se mantiene activo participando en el desarrollo de cortometrajes como “Overcome”, por el cual ha ganado premios como mejor actor en distintos festivales de cine.
Sus trabajos en Hollywood
En cuanto a las películas, después de su aparición en “La Profecía”, el joven artista tuvo otros roles en filmes como “Everybody’s Fine” (2009), “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012), “Before Midnight” (2013) y “The Dinner” (2017), entre otras, donde compartió reparto con actores como Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore, Bill Murray, Ethan Hawke y Richard Gere, además de ser dirigido por Wes Anderson y Richard Linklater.
En la televisión, en tanto, registra apariciones en series como “Sex and the City”, “Law and Order” y “Person of Interest”.
En sus redes sociales, donde tiene más de 2.600 seguidores, suele compartir postales de su vida diaria, su afición por el skate y los proyectos cinematográficos en los que participa.