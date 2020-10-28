Una de las fiestas fue en una playa privada: Así celebró Kim Kardashian sus 40 años
El pasado 21 de octubre la empresaria e influencer Kim Kardashian cumplió 40 años y, por supuesto, lo celebró por todo lo alto y a su manera.
Rodeada de familiares y amigos, la mayor del clan Kardashian fue sorprendida el día de su cumpleaños por su madre Kris Jenner y sus hermanas Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie y Kendall Jenner, con una fiesta en la que recordaron viejos cumpleaños de la afamada y controversial socialité.
El plato fuerte vino unos días después, cuando Kim arrendó una isla desierta, cuyo destino no fue revelado, y disfrutó junto a un grupo selecto de personas la llegada a su cuarta década.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
"Bendecida"
"Cumplo 40 años sintiéndome tan humilde y bendecida. No hay un solo día que dé por sentado, especialmente durante estos momentos en los que todos recordamos las cosas que realmente importan. Para mi cumpleaños de este año, no podría pensar en una mejor manera de pasarlo que con algunas de las personas que me han ayudado a convertirme en la mujer que soy hoy", expresó Kim en su cuenta de Instagram.
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
La empresaria manifestó que "antes del Covid, no creo que ninguno de nosotros apreciara realmente el simple lujo que era poder viajar y estar junto a familiares y amigos en un entorno seguro. Después de 2 semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento".
Como era de esperarse y siempre haciendo alarde de su estilo Kardashian, la mayor del clan publicó por sus redes sociales varias fotos de ambas celebraciones.
¿Qué pasó con Kanye?
"¡Así son los 40!", escribió junto a una fotografía en la que se mostraba con un diminuto traje de baño y al fondo un paisaje paradisíaco.
A través de la red social también reveló que al viaje asistieron: Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick y, Tristan Thompson, el ex de Khloé.
Entre tanto invitado llamó la atención que Kanye West, su esposo, no figura en las fotografías de este viaje a la isla. No obstante, en las imágenes de la primera celebración sí aparece.
