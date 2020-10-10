La "batalla" entre Harry y William es desde antes de Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton
Un nuevo libro revela desconocidos lados oscuros de la monarquía británica, con los príncipes William y Harry como protagonistas.
“Battle of Brothers” o “Batalla de Hermanos” es el nombre del libro escrito por Robert Lacey, uno de los historiadores con más credibilidad en el Reino Unido.
El libro, que revela el enfrentamiento entre los hijos de Carlos y Diana de Gales, saldrá a la venta el 15 de octubre, pero el diario Daily Mail comenzó a publicar entregas desde el 3 de octubre, en las que se muestran las diferencias entre los hermanos.
Príncipes en batalla
De acuerdo con el biógrafo e historiador Robert Lacey, conocido por ser el asesor de la serie de Netflix, “The Crown”, la relación entre los príncipes William y Harry está fracturada desde antes de que aparecieran en sus vidas sus respectivas esposas, Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle, según reseña la revista estadounidense People.
“Cuando Harry, de 36 años, y su esposa Meghan Markle, se separaron de William, de 38 años y Kate Middleton en 2019, la división de los hermanos se hizo evidente para el público”, apunta la publicación y agrega que, sin embargo, en realidad la fractura de la relación de los hermanos “se remonta al turbulento matrimonio de sus padres”.
Aunque criados para ser protectores entre sí, pero hijos de un matrimonio conflictivo, el libro “Batalla de Hermanos” revela que entre los príncipes comenzaron a crecer las tensiones cuando William, duque de Cambridge, se fue preparando para ser un futuro monarca y Harry, duque de Sussex, no tenía un futuro real tan claro, indica el autor del libro según reseña People.
“Ambos hermanos se han visto perjudicados por la crianza; ambos han reaccionado buscando soluciones diferentes”, indica el escritor Robert Lacey en la revista estadounidense.
El romance de Harry y Meghan fue otro detonante de las diferencias entre los hermanos, más cuando el duque de Sussex y su esposa decidieron renunciar a la realeza británica y mudarse a Estados Unidos.
El libro también refleja que el príncipe William no es tan calmado como aparenta, pues sufre de ira y además en parte es responsable de que Harry haya tenido problemas con el alcohol.
Desaire en cumpleaños
Uno de los últimos incidentes polémicos entre los hermanos William y Harry se registró en septiembre pasado, cuando el príncipe William y su esposa se ausentaron de la celebración virtual del cumpleaños del príncipe Harry.