Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex spoke at the 2020 virtual GirlUp Leadership Summit today. Meghan joined several influential women in talks about female leadership today. The summit’s theme was “We Need to Talk”. . "This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing." -Meghan 🤍