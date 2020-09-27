Los 5 outfit del cambio de look de Meghan Markle
La esposa del príncipe Harry, Meghan Markle, sigue siendo noticia. No solo porque molestó al presidente Donald Trump con su llamado a votar en las elecciones estadounidenses de noviembre, sino por su cambio de look en este atípico año 2020, cuando está marcando tendencias por su estilo fresco y a la vez sofisticado.
La Duquesa de Sussex ha sabido aprovechar la distancia y rigidez que imprimía la realeza de Londres y ahora marca tendencias con sus oufit casuales en California, imponiendo además el regreso de las melenas leoninas o el cabello sobriamente recogido, según la ocasión.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex spoke at the 2020 virtual GirlUp Leadership Summit today. Meghan joined several influential women in talks about female leadership today. The summit’s theme was “We Need to Talk”. . "This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing." -Meghan 🤍
To mark the one year anniversary of the highly successful Smart Set Capsule Collection, Meghan recently joined Karla, Charlene and Agnieszka, three previous clients of @smartworkscharity to to see how their time at Smart Works has helped transform their lives ✨ . "People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not ... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with." -Meghan ✨
Evolución del look 2013-2020
Meghan Markle conoce de moda y lo está demostrando. La actriz y modelo estadounidense de 39 años ha sabido evolucionar hacia un estilo que destaca su silueta, al tiempo que mantiene su gusto minimalista a la hora de lucir joyas o accesorios.
Meghan’s style evolution 🖤 I think we can safely say that her personal style has gotten better with the years, although she does look pretty cute in those early photos! . 1. 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Film Premiere 2013. 2. American Ballet Theatre Opening Night Gala 2013. 3. Annual Charity Day 2013. 4. Novak Djokovic Foundation New York dinner 2013. 5. NBC Universal 2014 Winter Press Tour. 6. MADE Fashion Week 2015. 7. L'Oreal Paris Celebrate 2016 College Women Of The Year. 8. Today Show 2016. 9. AOL Build Presents 'Suits' 2016. 10. In Belfast 2018. 11. Commonwealth Day Service 2018. 12. British Fashion Awards 2018. 13. Mountbatten Festival of Music 2020. 14. Commonwealth Day 2020. 15. Final solo royal engagement 2020. . Which one do you love the most? 🖤
El nuevo look en 5 outfit
Esta semana Meghan Markle tuvo dos apariciones en la televisión estadounidense, en las que mostró un sobrio “look working” y dejó ver su melena al mejor estilo de Hollywood.
Las cuentas de sus fans en Instagram, como @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily, con más de 400 mil seguidores, no perdieron detalle de las características del outfit de Markle en su aparición sorpresa en el programa “America’s Got Talent”.
Una blusa Victoria Beckham de seda, pantalón de cuero y pulseras y reloj Cartier marcaron el look de la Duquesa de Sussex.
Meghan’s fashion details ✨ . - SHIRT: Victoria Beckham camel silk shirt. - NECKLACE: Verse Gold 'Love Letters' Collection A Initial Pendant Necklace. - BRACELETS: Monica Vinader Linear Bracelet and Cartier 'Juste Un Clou' bracelet. - WATCH: Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Franchaise watch. . There's been a lot of interest in Meghan's home décor and I can’t blame you! It’s very beautiful! . There are several books on display on the console table and I can spot: - The Black Godfather: The Clarence Avant Story. - A Photographer’s Life: 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz. - Wood and Iron: Industrial Interiors by Macarena Abascal. - Profiles by Marc Hom. . See the last two slides for an insight into Meghan’s interior aesthetic from her former Toronto home. I can imagine their Santa Barbara home looking very much like it ✨
Un día antes, cuando junto a su esposo el príncipe Harry hizo un llamado a votar en las elecciones presidenciales estadounidenses en noviembre, Meghan Markle lució también un estilo sobrio con una blusa de la firma Victoria Beckham de color marrón, pantalones pitillo negros Alexander Wang y zapatos de salón Manolo Blahnik BB Tora.
En agosto pasado, en entrevista con Gloria Steinem, una feminista, periodista y activista social política estadounidense con la que conversó sobre el rol de las mujeres y la importancia de votar, la esposa del príncipe Harry estuvo muy casual con un outfit compuesto por pantalón Anine Bing 'Ryan, sandalias Stella McCartney 'Rhea' negras y sombrero de Janessa Leone 'Serena'.
Duchess fashion details ✨ . Over the weekend, Meghan sat down with Gloria Steinem, an American feminist, journalist, and social political activist, for a discussion on voting and why each vote matters. How all women “are linked, not ranked.” . -TROUSERS: Anine Bing 'Ryan' trousers. - SHOES: Stella McCartney black 'Rhea' sandals. - HAT: Janessa Leone 'Serena' hat. - BRACELETS: Maiden Nation 'Linked not Ranked' bracelets (a gift from Gloria Steinem), plus a few unidentified pieces. - WATCH: It appears Meghan is wearing the Cartier Francaise Tank watch in yellow gold. The watch may have been Princess Diana’s watch.
En marzo, poco antes de que la pandemia nos cambiara la normalidad del 2020, la Duquesa de Sussex estuvo en Londres para el Día de la Mujer el 8 de marzo.
En una visita sorpresa a la escuela Robert Clack Upper School en Dagenham, "presumió" de un look con chaqueta, bolso y zapatos bicolor, y con el cabello al natural.
Meghan’s fashion details for her surprise visit to the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, London on Friday ✨ . -Jacket: ME and EM Belted Fringe Boucle Jacket. - Bag: Rejina Pyo Nane Ivory Cotton Weave Bag. - Shoes: Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo 85 two-tone leather pumps. - Necklace: Edge of Ember Kismet Charm Pendant Necklace. - Bracelet: Jessica McCormack Chi Chi Rose Gold and Diamond Bracelet.
Y cuando de elegancia se trata, ella también sabe cómo impresionar. Así lo demostró este año en la reunión de la Asociación de Universidades de la Commonwealth, en el Palacio de Buckingham, a principios de marzo.
Un vestido de corbata de punto de crepé azul marino Scanlan Theodore, con zapatos de salón Aquazzura Purist fueron su elección para brillar. Y aún queda mucho look “Meghan Markle” por ver en este 2020.
Duchess fashion for monday’s Association of Commonwealth Universities meeting at Buckingham Palace 🖤 . - Dress: Scanlan Theodore navy crepe knit cravat dress. - Shoes: Aquazzura Purist 100 navy suede pumps. - Earrings: Sophie Lis Fallen Star Hoop earrings. - Bag: Unidentified.