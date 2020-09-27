Selena Gomez muestra por primera vez la cicatriz de la operación que le salvó la vida
Tres años después de anunciar su trasplante de riñón, Selena Gomez mostró por primera vez la cicatriz que esta intervención le dejó en su ingle. La cantante presumió con orgullo de la marca en la piel, algo que la aterrorizó durante un tiempo.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
“Cuando recibí mi trasplante de riñón, recuerdo que al principio fue muy difícil mostrar mi cicatriz. No quería que apareciera en fotos, así que usé cosas que lo cubrirían”, escribió en un post de Instagram.
La intérprete de “Ice Cream” aparece en traje de baño desafiando sus miedos. “Ahora, más que nunca, confío en quién soy y por lo que pasé... y estoy orgullosa de eso”, reconoció.
Agradeció a su amiga Theresa Marie Mingus por la pieza que llevaba puesta: “Felicitaciones por lo que estás haciendo por las mujeres, lanzando @lamariette, cuyo mensaje es simplemente que... todos los cuerpos son hermosos”.
Orgullosos de Selena Gomez
El poderoso mensaje de la exnovia de Justin Bieber conmovió a sus admiradores y fue reconocido con millones de likes por sus admiradores. Gomez tiene 194 millones de seguidores en esta red social.
“Bella”; “Estoy muy orgullosa de ti”, “Selena eres una mujer tan fuerte y poderosa”; “Tu cicatriz es hermosa, siéntete orgullosa. Esta es tu historia”, fueron algunos mensajes que le dejaron.
Algunos fans destacaron cómo sus palabras pueden impactar en la juventud: “¡Esto es tan importante! ¡Especialmente para chicas jóvenes de todo el mundo! ¡Gracias por mostrar que nuestras cicatrices son hermosas y todos los cuerpos son hermosos!”.
Selena Gomez se sometió al trasplante de riñón, que le donó su mejor amiga Francia Raisa, debido a su batalla contra el lupus. Desde hace cinco años, la también actriz fue diagnosticada con esta enfermedad, que hasta ahora no tiene cura y que además le provocó depresión y ansiedad.
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.