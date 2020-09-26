Así luce hoy el niño de "Billy Elliot" a 20 años del estreno de la película
“Billy Elliot” es una película dramática estrenada en el año 2000 que se convirtió en todo un éxito de taquilla y obtuvo críticas muy positivas, recibiendo incluso tres nominaciones a los Premios Óscar.
Esta cinta británica cuenta la historia de un niño llamado Billy Elliot, interpretado por el actor Jamie Bell, que en la Inglaterra de los años 80 sueña con ser un bailarín profesional, teniendo como principales obstáculos para conseguir ese anhelo el entorno en que se desenvuelve y las aprehensiones de su propio padre.
La carrera de "Billy Elliot"
Ya han pasado dos décadas desde el estreno del filme y hoy el actor protagonista es un adulto de 34 años, pero que continúa ligado al mundo artístico y del cine.
Tras su reconocido papel en “Billy Elliot”, Bell continuó con su carrera participando en otras películas de renombre como “King Kong” (2005), “Jumper” (2008), “Las aventuras de Tintín” (2011), “Los Cuatro Fantásticos” (2015) y más recientemente en “Rocketman” (2019), la cinta biográfica de Elton John.
Bell, además, en 2005 incursionó en el área de la actuación en videos musicales, protagonizando el clip de “Wake me up when september ends”, éxito de la banda estadounidense Green Day.
Su vida personal
Dicho video lo protagonizó junto a la actriz Evan Rachel Wood, con quien mantuvo una relación sentimental que llegó hasta el matrimonio en 2012, pero que se acabó en 2014 después de haber tenido un hijo.
En 2015, en tanto, Bell conoció a la también actriz Kate Mara, con quien compartió rodaje en la película reboot de “Los Cuatro Fantásticos”, iniciando una relación que dura hasta la actualidad.
Con Mara se casó en 2017 y tuvieron su primer hijo en común, que fue una niña, en mayo de 2019. Su esposa anunció el nacimiento de la bebé en su cuenta de Instagram, donde además suele subir fotografías de Bell, quien no ocupa redes sociales activamente.
Revisa como está hoy el “niño de Billy Elliot”
