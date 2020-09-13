Samuel y Arthur: Los sobrinos-nietos de la reina Isabel II que destacan en redes sociales
Samuel y Arthur Chatto pueden ser nombres no muy reconocidos alrededor del mundo, pero ambos jóvenes son parte de la Familia Real británica, siendo sobrinos-nietos de la reina Isabell II.
De 24 y 21 años respectivamente, son hijos de Lady Sarah Chatto, quien a su vez es hija de la princesa Margarita, fallecida en 2002, quien fue la única hermana de la actual soberana del Reino Unido.
A diferencia de los príncipes William y Harry u otros miembros de la realeza más importantes en la línea de sucesión al trono, los jóvenes estám autorizados a tener cuentas en redes sociales, lo cual permite conocerlos más en profundidad en sus actividades profesionales y en sus pasatiempos.
Arthur y una travesía por el mar
Así es como el menor de los hermanos, Arthur, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram (156 mil seguidores) su travesía por el mar de Reino Unido en una exigente prueba deportiva de caridad.
Luego de 38 días de remar en el océano, junto a otros tres amigos, logró recaudar 21.500 libras esterlinas (alrededor de 21 millones de pesos chilenos) que fueron donadas a la Cruz Roja Británica en su lucha contra la pandemia de coronavirus.
Arthur actualmente estudia Geografía en Edimburgo, Escocia, y mantiene una relación sentimental desde hace unos años con Lizzie Friend.
Samuel y el trabajo artístico
Samuel, el hermano mayor, también estudió en Edimburgo, aunque en su caso sus intereses van más por el lado artístico ya que se graduó en Historia del Arte.
Su principal ocupación en la actualidad es el trabajo en cerámica, teniendo una carrera ascendente que le ha llevado a exponer tres vasijas en una muestra en el restaurante de Somerset At The Chapel, según informa Vanity Fair.
👋 Hello! Where have I been?! (1/3) 2018 was such an incredible year of self reflection and growth for me. I spent six weeks in the very north of Scotland immersed in pottery and ceramics, being taught by the most patient and passionate potter. Clay consumed my every waking hour and I am so excited to see what I can achieve this year! I hope everyone is having a wonderful start to the New Year, following their passions and building on what they learnt in 2018. Love to you all, Sam x #PASSIONISINFASHION
Samuel se autodefine como “un artista y fabricante británico que actualmente trabaja en arcilla para crear cerámicas funcionales y escultóricas cocidas en horno de leña, desde mi casa y estudio en West Sussex”.
El joven, además, es profesor de yoga titulado tras completar una formación de 200 horas en India durante 2018, en una experiencia que calificó como “increíblemente reveladora” en su cuenta de Instagram (68 mil seguidores).
🍊🌞🥕 (2/3) I also had the most amazing six weeks in India, four of which were spent completing my 200hr Yoga Teacher Training! Although I have no plans of teaching anytime soon, it was an incredibly eye opening experience which I am so deeply grateful for. I had the pleasure of connecting with so many beautiful, supportive, and honest/open/loving people, discovered so much about my body and mind, and have come away with knowledge of an invaluable practice and a whole new family of kind spirited friends! So grateful and so excited for a new year full of deeper connections with myself and those around me. Loads of love, Sam x #CONNECTINGISCOOL
