"Todos me van a culpar, ¿no?": Las frases del príncipe Carlos al enterarse de la muerte de Diana
Seguir
Guardar
Guardado
El pasado 31 de agosto se cumplieron 23 años del fallecimiento de Diana de Gales, quien perdió la vida en un accidente automovilístico en París, Francia. El suceso marcó un antes y después para la corona británica, ya que tuvieron que abordar el deceso de uno de sus miembros más queridos por la gente, pero quien contaba con fuerte resistencia por parte de la familia.
En el incidente murió también el novio de la princesa, el millonario empresario egipcio Dodi Al-Fayed, con quien había iniciado una relación sentimental tras su divorcio del príncipe Carlos en 1996, lo que agregó aún más polémica al hecho.
¿Cómo se enteró Carlos de la muerte de Diana?
El hijo de la reina Isabel II, precisamente fue una de las primeras personas en enterarse del deceso de su exesposa y de la madre de sus hijos, William y Harry, de 15 y 12 años en ese entonces, respectivamente.
"The bulimia started the week after we got engaged. My husband but his hands on my waist and said 'Oh a bit chubby here aren't we?'. And that just triggered off something in me. I remember the first time I made myself sick I was so thrilled. It felt like a release of all the tension". -Diana Princess of Wales
"The bulimia started the week after we got engaged. My husband but his hands on my waist and said 'Oh a bit chubby here aren't we?'. And that just triggered off something in me. I remember the first time I made myself sick I was so thrilled. It felt like a release of all the tension". -Diana Princess of Wales
Luego que el embajador del Reino Unido en Francia, Michael Jay, se comunicara con el secretario privado de la reina y este a su vez le diera la noticia a la monarca, Carlos fue informado de la muerte de Diana mientras se encontraba en el castillo de Balmoral en compañía de sus hijos.
Las frases de Carlos
Al enterarse del fallecimiento de Lady Di, el príncipe habría dicho dos frases que reflejan su situación ante la opinión pública luego del divorcio, cuando quedó catalogado como el culpable de la separación debido a sus infidelidades.
“Todos me van a culpar, ¿no?”, fue lo primero que habría dicho el heredero al trono al conocer la noticia, según lo revelado en el libro ‘The Firm’ de la biógrafa real Penny Junor, consigna la revista Vanitatis.
19th August 1981 "Then we went off to Balmoral straight from the yatch. Everyone was there to welcome us. And then a realisation set in. My dreams were appalling at night. I dreamt of Camila the whole time. Everyone saw I was getting thinner and thinner and thinner. I was been sicker and sicker and sicker. Basically they thought I could adapt being Princess of Wales overnight. Obsessed by Camila. Totally. Didn't trust him. I thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking her how to handle his marriage, dadadada. And all the guests at Balmoral coming to say just stared at me the whole time. And you know, treated me like glass. As far as I was concerned, I was Diana, and the only difference was people called me ma'am now, Your Royal Highness. They curtsied; that's the only difference. we stayed up there from August October. By October I was about to cut my wrists. I was in a very bad way. It rained and rained and rained. I came down early from Balmoral to seek treatment, not because I hated Balmoral but because I was in such a bad way. Couldn't sleep didn't eat. The whole world was collapsing around me". -Diana Princess of Wales
19th August 1981 "Then we went off to Balmoral straight from the yatch. Everyone was there to welcome us. And then a realisation set in. My dreams were appalling at night. I dreamt of Camila the whole time. Everyone saw I was getting thinner and thinner and thinner. I was been sicker and sicker and sicker. Basically they thought I could adapt being Princess of Wales overnight. Obsessed by Camila. Totally. Didn't trust him. I thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking her how to handle his marriage, dadadada. And all the guests at Balmoral coming to say just stared at me the whole time. And you know, treated me like glass. As far as I was concerned, I was Diana, and the only difference was people called me ma'am now, Your Royal Highness. They curtsied; that's the only difference. we stayed up there from August October. By October I was about to cut my wrists. I was in a very bad way. It rained and rained and rained. I came down early from Balmoral to seek treatment, not because I hated Balmoral but because I was in such a bad way. Couldn't sleep didn't eat. The whole world was collapsing around me". -Diana Princess of Wales
Pero las palabras de Carlos no quedaron solo en eso, pues además habría manifestado que “vamos a asistir a una reacción que nunca antes habíamos visto, y podría destruirlo todo. Podría destruir la monarquía”.
“Sí, señor, creo que podría ocurrir. Va a ser muy difícil para su madre, señor”, le habría respondido a Carlos su secretario personal, Stephen Lamport.
El funeral de la "Princesa del Pueblo" se realizó en Londres una semana después del accidente, el 6 de septiembre de 1997. Se estima que aproximadamente un millón de personas se acercaron a presenciar el cortejo fúnebre desde Hyde Park hasta el palacio de St. James
Además, la ceremonia contó con millones de telespectadores alrededor del mundo.