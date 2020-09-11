View this post on Instagram

A very happy #canadaday to all our Canadian followers! July 1st marks the national day of Canada. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 On this day 10 years ago, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh attended Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, celebrating the “extraordinary warmth and enthusiasm of the people of Canada”. Her Majesty has visited Canada more than any other country during her reign, calling it her ‘second home’.