Trece guardias de la Reina Isabel II serán encarcelados por "poner en peligro" a la monarca
A principios de esta semana se informó que la reina Isabel II retomaría su agenda en el palacio de Buckingham, luego de haberse mantenido aislada durante cinco meses en el castillo de Windsor junto al duque de Edimburgo. Durante el confinamiento tomaron medidas estrictas respecto al Covid-19, ya que la monarca y su esposo, son del grupo de riesgo.
Aunque la normativa fue realmente estricta para evitar que la Jefa de Estado se contagiaria, trece de sus guardias habrían roto uno de las reglas, por lo que tendrán que ir a prisión durante dos semanas y sin goce de sueldo, de acuerdo a revista Quien.
¿Cuál fue la causa?
El grupo fue considerado que "puso en peligro" a la Reina porque se mezclaron con civiles sin ningún tipo de medida de seguridad establecida por las autoridades de salud, todo esto, durante un partido de fútbol.
Tras el partido, los guardias remataron la jornada con una fiesta con otros compañeros de batallón, quienes además de asistir al evento, consumieron una gran cantidad de alcohol, situación que fue condenada tomando en cuenta la situación de pandemia.
Los hechos sucedieronó en el pasado mes de junio, luego de que se realizará el típico desfile militar por el cumpleaños de la monarca de 94 años mejor conocido como Trooping the Colour, celebrado en Windsor.
Al investigarse el caso, un superior que actuó como juez militar no tuvo más remedio que condenarlos a dos semanas de internamiento en un centro de correctivo militar. Mientras hay otros tres a la espera para saber cuál será su condena.
A very happy #canadaday to all our Canadian followers! July 1st marks the national day of Canada. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 On this day 10 years ago, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh attended Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, celebrating the “extraordinary warmth and enthusiasm of the people of Canada”. Her Majesty has visited Canada more than any other country during her reign, calling it her ‘second home’.
Consumo de cocaína
Cuatro de los guardias también dieron positivo en cocaína, por lo que serán inmediatamente expulsados del ejército una vez que cumplan la condena, sin que ningún portavoz de las fuerzas Armadas haya confirmado esto último.
Respecto al resto de los soldados, varios de ellos están molestos y consideran que la condena a sus compañeros no es proporcional a la falta que cometieron. Según ellos, si el caso hubiera sido protagonizado por un civil, su condena habría sido solamente el pago de una pequeña multa.
🔑🌃 Today, the Ceremony of the Keys would have taken place on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, marking the start of Holyrood Week. Sadly, this year’s ceremony has had to be cancelled. During Holyrood Week, The Queen and members of the Royal Family attend engagements throughout Scotland, hold an Investiture and host thousands of special guests at a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. At the Ceremony of the Keys, The Queen is welcomed into the city of Edinburgh, Her Majesty’s 'ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland', by the Lord Provost, who offers her the keys of the city.