Príncipe Harry y Meghan preparan su llegada a Hollywood de la mano de Netflix
¿Qué pasó?
El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle lanzaron oficialmente este miércoles su carrera en Hollywood tras anunciar la firma de un acuerdo con Netflix para producir "impactantes" películas y series.
La pareja, que renunció a la familia real británica y se mudó a California este año, ya tiene varios proyectos en desarrollo, aunque Markle, la antigua estrella de "Suits", no tiene planes de volver a actuar.
¿Qué dijo la pareja?
"Nos centraremos en la creación de contenidos que informen pero también den esperanza" a través de "nuestro trabajo en comunidades diversas y sus entornos", dijeron los duques de Sussex en una declaración.
"Como nuevos padres, hacer una programación familiar inspiradora también es importante para nosotros, así como poderosas historias a través de un lente veraz y reconocible", agregaron.
¿Qué señaló Netflix?
El acuerdo es un triunfo para Netflix, la mayor plataforma de streaming del mundo con más de 190 millones de suscriptores, pero que ha perdido contenido clave luego de que estudios tradicionales decidieran lanzar sus propias plataformas rivales.
"Harry y Meghan han inspirado a millones de personas en todo el mundo con su autenticidad, optimismo y liderazgo", dijo Ted Sarandos, codirector general y jefe de contenidos de Netflix.
"Estamos increíblemente orgullosos de que hayan elegido Netflix como su hogar creativo y estamos entusiasmados de contar historias con ellos que puedan ayudar a crear resiliencia y mejorar el conocimiento de las audiencias en todas partes" del mundo.
Preparan dos producciones
Una serie documental sobre la naturaleza y una serie animada centrada en inspirar a mujeres están entre los primeros proyectos, que según la pareja tienen como objetivo ofrecer "un contenido impactante que conduzca a la acción".
No se revelaron los términos financieros del acuerdo, pero se reseñó que es por varios años y exclusivo con el gigante del streaming.
La pareja se mudó recientemente a su nueva casa en la próspera ciudad costera de Santa Bárbara, después de una temporada en la cercana ciudad de Los Ángeles en la que terminaron envueltos en una batalla legal con los paparazzi por fotos tomadas a su hijo Archie.
Su anhelada llegada a Hollywood
Las ambiciones de la pareja de producir en Hollywood se rumoreaban desde hace tiempo, y la prensa especializada había reportado sobre reuniones en las últimas semanas con Disney, Apple y NBCUniversal.
Harry apareció recientemente en el documental sobre los Juegos Paralímpicos "Rising Phoenix", mientras que Markle narró otro documental sobre vida salvaje de Disney.
Aún no se dieron a conocer los detalles específicos de otros proyectos con Netflix, pero se prevé que incluyan series guionadas y largometrajes, así como programación infantil.
Sus últimas apariciones
Markle y el príncipe ya manifestaron su deseo de "hacer algo con sentido, algo que importe" en California, donde están lanzando una ONG llamada Archewell, que se espera inspire también sus nuevas producciones.
La pareja trabajó con una organización benéfica para repartir comidas a personas con enfermedades crónicas en Los Ángeles, y Meghan -cuya madre es negra- alzó su voz en junio tras la muerte de George Floyd, un afroamericano desarmado asesinado por un policía blanco.