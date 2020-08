View this post on Instagram

New 💚 Meghan and Harry did a new zoom call from their Montecito (Chateau of Riven Rock) home. The walls of the library have been painted white and they are sitting in the corner next to the fireplace. 💚Scroll for new house photos💚 #meghanmarkle #findingfreedom #duchessofsussex #royalnews #instaroyals #sussexroyal #balmoral #britishroyals #michelleobama #princeharry #meghanandharry #princeharryandmeghan