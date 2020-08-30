El admirable gesto de Kate Middleton con niño que sufrió la amputación de sus extremidades
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, se ha convertido en una de las figuras de la realiza más queridas debido a su gentileza y su participación en diversas causas sociales. Algunos incluso la han comparado con Diana de Gales.
La esposa del príncipe William sorprendió a los ingleses con un notable gesto hacia Tony Hudgell, un niño que sufrió abuso físico por parte de sus padres biológicos por el cual estuvo al borde de la muerte.
El pequeño de cinco años fue brutalmente golpeado al punto de que los doctores debieron amputarle ambas piernas. Sin embargo, su historia dio un vuelco en 2015 cuando fue adoptado por Paula y Mark Hudgell mientras se recuperaba de sus lesiones en el hospital Evelina London, un centro infantil de Londres.
La carta de la duquesa
Casualmente el centro que le salvó la vida es uno de los patronazgos de Kate Middleton desde 2018. En agradecimiento por la ayuda que recibió, Tony decidió agradecer al hospital de una particular forma: caminando.
El niño realizó una caminata diaria de 10 kilómetros con sus prótesis durante el mes de junio, desafío que finalmente cumplió, recaudando la menor suma de un millón de libras esterlinas para el centro hospitalario.
La conmovedora historia de Tony llegó a oidos de Kate Middleton y el principe William, quienes enviaron una carta de reconocimiento por la gran hazaña del niño.
"Quería enviarle mis felicitaciones por sus increíbles esfuerzos de recaudación de fondos el mes pasado para el Hospital Infantil Evelina London ", decia el mensaje firmado por la princesa.
Y agregó: ''Sé que Eveline ha apreciado enormemente sus esfuerzos y todos estamos muy orgullosos de lo que ha logrado''.
Su madre utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para dar a conocer la noticia: ''Todos estábamos súper emocionados hoy, que Bear recibió una carta especial de su Alteza Real la Duquesa de Cambridge'' dice la descripción junto a una fotografía de Tony.
Actualmente su familia está tratando de recaudar más dinero y adaptar mejor su hogar de acuerdo a las necesidades de Tony con la instalación de un ascensor. La redes sociales quedaron conmovidas con la historia del pequeño que lucha por salir adelante.
We was all super excited today, that Bear received a special letter from Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge 💙 Absolutely one to treasure @kensingtonroyal #kensingtonpalace #duchessofcambridge #millionpoundboy #gotonygo #evelinachildrenshospital #differentlyabled #seetheability
👶🏽👣🧸🧮The Duchess of Cambridge has contributed to the creation of @bbctinyhappypeople which goes live today! This new BBC, five-year, Education Initiative will provide a range of free online tools to help babies, toddlers, new and soon-to-be parents develop language and communication skills. The Duchess met families involved with the project to hear about their experiences of parenting and how the @bbctinyhappypeople resources have helped them. The aim of the project is to get young children talking. Ensuring a child develops their communication skills at an early age, helps to better prepare them for school. Studies show poor literacy can impact a child’s future development in terms of job prospects and life expectancy. Discover all of the digital resources on offer through the link in the comments ⬇️
🏴 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today carried out engagements in South Wales. Their Royal Highnesses firstly visited Barry Island where they heard from local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, before travelling to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members. Head over to @kensingtonroyal to find out more!