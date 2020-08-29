Los motivos por los cuales la Reina Isabel ll no regresará al palacio de Buckingham hasta 2021
Debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, la Reina Isabel y su marido Felipe, decidieron realizar el confinamiento en el castillo de Windsor para estar aislados y protegidos del Covid-19 hasta que se confirme que el virus ha sido eliminado. Así también lo hicieron Enrique II y la reina Victoria.
La soberana que actualmente tiene 94 años, dejó el Trono del Palacio de Buckingham a mediados de marzo para trasladarse al condado de Berkshire, a una hora de Londres.
Sin embargo a principios de agosto la reina Isabel ll viajó a su residencia de verano en Balmoral, Escocia. Sin planes de retorno al Palacio de Buckingham.
Motivos para no regresar
Según consignó el diario británico Sunday Times, uno de los motivos para que la pareja no regrese a dicho palacio como cada otoño es que la pareja forma parte de los grupos demográficos con alto riesgo en caso de contraer el virus.
Además, la familia real no quiere que los monarcas se expongan al virus por lo que se consideró que es más seguro que la pareja siga viviendo en el castillo hasta por lo menos el 2021 según las condiciones de la pandemia.
En Windsor, la reina y su esposo han convivido con un número reducido de personal doméstico, además de implementar rigurosas medidas de seguridad, para evitar algún contagio del virus.
Después de meses de confinamiento, se espera que pronto se pueda reunir con el príncipe Guillermo, Kate Middleton y sus tres hijos quienes tienen planeado visitar el castillo. La princesa Eugenia y su esposo, Jack Brooskbank por su parte, habrían llegado hace unos días a la residencia.
El castillo es considerado como el más antiguo del mundo y que aún está en uso, en perfecto estado. La propiedad tiene una verdadera fortaleza medieval, la que está compuesta por tres murallas protectoras que vigilan el terreno, de cinco hectáreas, en parte ocupadas por parques y jardines.
View this post on Instagram
🌱🥀The East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. From Saturday, 8 August, the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, created by George IV in the 1820s, will open to the public at weekends for the first time in 40 years. In the 19th century, Prince Albert, consort of Queen Victoria, took particular interest in the garden’s planting scheme, and in the early 20th century, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra held large garden parties there each summer. In 1971 The Duke of Edinburgh redesigned the flowerbeds and commissioned a new bronze lotus fountain based on his own design for the centre of garden. Swipe ⬅️ to see The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh pictured in the East Terrace Garden in 1997 by Patrick Lichfield. 🌺The Castle’s Moat Garden beneath the iconic Round Tower, will also open for visitors and young children to join family activities on Thursdays and Fridays in August. This secluded informal garden is thought to date from the reign of Edward III, and it is believed that Geoffrey Chaucer used it as the setting for The Knight’s Tale, the first story from The Canterbury Tales. Head over to @royalcollectiontrust to find out more about The East Terrace Garden and Moat Garden, and how you can visit.
View this post on Instagram
💂🥁 Did you watch Her Majesty’s Official Birthday ceremony at Windsor Castle this morning? Typically, the Sovereign’s Official Birthday is marked with a Parade called Trooping of the Colour. This year, for the first time since 1955, Trooping of the Colour didn’t take place in its traditional form. Instead, the @welshguards performed a pared back ceremony for The Queen, with music from the Band of the @householddivision. Her Majesty, the Battalion’s Colonel-in-Chief, took the Royal Salute at the ceremony and watched a series of military drills - swipe to see a timelapse of this morning’s impressive display. Copyright: Press Association / @ministryofdefence