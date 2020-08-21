View this post on Instagram

Me this year VS Me this time last year!.. 😂😤A nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret. One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself. Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. Will you be hated & create enemies along the way? Yes; yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. 💡 Will you fail & fall at times? Yes. Experience all sorts of spiritual warfare, witchcraft & ppl talk about you? Yup!That too! 😅You gone hear all type of things said about u. Throw it behind you, Get back up, dust it off, keep it moving & forever strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE ‼️⚡️👁✨