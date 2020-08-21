Amante de la esposa de Will Smith revela las razones para hacer público el romance
Tras conocerse que la esposa de Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, había tenido una relación extramarital con el rapero August Alsina, hoy el cantante reveló las razones de porqué hizo público el romance.
El cantante volvió a hablar al respecto y reconoció que la situación lo afectó a tal punto que tuvo que reconstruirse. “Nunca me importó lo que la gente pensaría de mí, pero mi vida personal comenzó a filtrarse en mi vida empresarial. Hubo ciertas falsedades sobre mí y afectaron mis relaciones comerciales”, expresó a People.
En la misma línea, el rapero comentó que lo anterior lo llevó a la desesperación porque le comenzaron a decir “rompehogares” justo cuando lanzaba el disco The Product III: State of Emergency, y eso le empezó a afectar en sus ingresos, y de él dependían la vida de sus sobrinas.
Por esto decidió hablar sobre el tema cuando los rumores sobre su romance con la presentadora de 48 años comenzaron a afectar su carrera; no podía permanecer en silencio, especialmente, cuando se convirtió en el tutor legal de sus hijas, como llama cariñosamente a Chaylin, Amaiyay Kayden.
El cantante explicó además que, quedaron a cargo suyo luego de que su hermano falleciera en 2010 en Nueva Orleans y la madre de las pequeñas muriera a causa de cáncer en 2018.
“Parecía que yo era imprudente o irrespetuoso, así que realmente (los rumores) comenzaron a afectar mis ingresos y eso nunca me parecerá bien. Tengo tres hijas que cuidar. Mátame, ódiame, apedréeame, pero entiérrame como un hombre honesto. Todo lo que puedo hacer es decir la verdad”, aseguró.
El cantante conoció a Jada en 2015 en un concierto en Londres y desde allí entablaron una amistad que se convirtió en una relación amorosa. Afirmó que se entregó totalmente a esa relación durante años de su vida.
“Me entregué por completo, tanto que puedo morir ahora mismo y estar bien sabiendo que realmente me entregué a alguien”, añadió sobre sus sentimientos hacia la actriz de 48 años.
Luego de que el rapero aclarara su vínculo con los Smith “no se rompe en absoluto” por lo sucedido, agregó que actualmente está soltero y que tuvo que hacer un giro en su vida. “Es como la primera vez que vuelves a tu propio estilo. Hubo mucha reconstrucción dentro de mí, mucha curación dentro que ha tenido que suceder, pero estoy muy bien”, concluyó.
Me this year VS Me this time last year!.. 😂😤A nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret. One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself. Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. Will you be hated & create enemies along the way? Yes; yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. 💡 Will you fail & fall at times? Yes. Experience all sorts of spiritual warfare, witchcraft & ppl talk about you? Yup!That too! 😅You gone hear all type of things said about u. Throw it behind you, Get back up, dust it off, keep it moving & forever strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE ‼️⚡️👁✨
