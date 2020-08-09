"Es una sombra de sí mismo": Aseguran que el príncipe Harry ha cambiado radicalmente
Tras la salida del príncipe Harry y su esposa, Meghan Markle, de la familia real, continúan las repercusiones y rumores acerca de los motivos que lo llevaron a tomar la mediática decisión.
Angela Levin, biografa de la familia real, declaró recientemente que el nieto de la Reina Isabel II no es más que "una sombra de sí mismo" y que "ha perdido su pícaro encanto y el brillo de la realeza".
Los dichos de Levin fueron emitidos durante el programa Royal Rota (ITV), donde aseguró que el hijo menor de la princesa Diana cambio radicalmente desde que se mudó a Los Ángeles con su esposa Megan Markle, actriz norteamericana con quien tiene un pequeño hijo llamado Archie.
Los dichos de la biógrafa real
Levin es autora del libro Harry: Conversations with the Prince, que fue publicado en 2018, por lo que desde hace tiempo se ha vuelto cercana a Harry. En su más reciente entrevista señaló que el principe "solía ser brillante con la gente, especialmente con aquellos que han sido físicamente, emocionalmente o psicológicamente dañados, él era dueño de un encanto pícaro".
La escritora ejemplifica algunas de las actitudes negativas que ha tomado la pareja, como acciones legales en contra de medios en Londres por publicar documentos privados de su mujer, el cierre de sus redes y el alejamiento de la familia, especialmente de su hermano, el príncipe William y su esposa Kate, según consignó People.
Finding Freedom
Las declaraciones de Levin aparecen a solo días de que se publique el libro “Finding Freedom”, el cual revela las razones de por qué Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry se alejaron de la realeza británica.
El texto que saldrá a la venta el 11 de agosto detallará las experiencias vividas desde su comportamiento “difícil”, hasta la Boda Real y la Cumbre final de Sandringham en la que negociaron su salida.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA