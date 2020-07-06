"Mi corazón está roto": Las dolorosas palabras de la esposa de actor Nick Cordero tras su muerte
Este domingo se confirmó la muerte del actor Nick Cordero, quien falleció a los 41 años tras una difícil lucha contra el coronavirus, la que incluyó una amputación a su pierna derecha por la formación de coágulos de sangre y que fue propiciada por estar gravemente contagiado con Covid-19.
Su muerte fue dada a conocer por su esposa, Amanda Kloots, mediante un emotivo mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, red social en la cual siempre mostró el profundo amor por el actor canadiense con quien tuvo a su hijo Elvis.
Sus palabras
Amanda informó el fallecimiento diciendo que "Dios tiene otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Estaba rodeado de amor por su familia, cantando y rezando mientras dejaba gentilmente esta tierra".
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
La también actriz expresó su dolor señalando que "estoy incrédula y sufriendo en todas partes. Mi corazón está roto ya que no puedo imaginar nuestras vidas sin él".
La mujer también describió a su marido como "una luz tan brillante. Era amigo de todos, le encantaba escuchar, ayudar y especialmente hablar. Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días".
Además de agradecer tanto al doctor que trató a Nick durante los últimos 3 meses como a los fans que rezaron por él, Kloots contó cómo fueron los últimos momentos del actor con vida. "Le cantamos su canción Live Your Life hoy, tomados de sus manos. Mientras le cantaba la última línea, "te darán un infierno pero no los enciendas, mata tu luz no sin luchar. Vive tu vida”, sonreí porque definitivamente peleó. Te amaré por siempre y siempre mi dulce hombre".
Elvis’s first “Musical Mornings” was exactly one year ago today. It was jazz and dancing with Daddy 😭 If you don’t know, I do a musical mornings with Elvis everyday on my stories. I started it because I wanted him to know the importance of music, all genres! I want him to understand how music can change your mood, lift your spirit and inspire you! To listen and learn about rhythms, tempos and voice. I created a playlist on Spotify of my favorite songs so check that out. Also head to my stories today and everyday to do musical mornings with us! 🎹🎷🎺🥁🎸 Submit your favorite song for us to use below!!
Más de 3 meses hospitalizado
Fue el pasado 30 de marzo cuando el artista debió ser hospitalizado por una neumonía. Posteriormente, estuvo 18 días intubado y sedado en la UCI.
Las complicaciones aumentaron cuando sufrió un shock séptico, una infección pulmonar y la ocurrencia de dos leves accidentes cerebrovasculares. Por ello, se le colocó un marcapasos en el corazón. Hasta que sucedió el episodio de la coagulación de la sangre, que derivó en la amputación de su pierna derecha. En todo este periodo, el actor perdió más de 27 kilos.