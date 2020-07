View this post on Instagram

We're excited to announce that actor Robert Powell is Lifelites newest #patron! 🌟 He is well known for the title roles in Mahler, playing the Austrian composer Gustav Mahler, and Jesus of Nazareth in the film of the same name. He also appeared in multiple television shows, including Holby City in the role of Mark Williams, and The Detectives playing David Briggs, as well as the World War II documentary Hitler’s Bodyguard, The Story of the Third Reich and Secrets of World War II. His successful career led to nominations for a BAFTA Award and won Best Actor Award at the Venice Film Festival. . . . #thankyou #robertpowell #charitysupport #inclusionmatters #disability #magicaltechnology #childrencharity #techforgood #UKcharity #ukcharities #adaptivetechnology #disabilityawareness #techcharity #lifelimited #livingwithdisabilities #techforgood #lifelimited #dogood #makeadifference #helpingothers #helpeachother #helpchildren #livingwithdisability #livingwithdisabilities #healthcharity #dogood #assistivetechnology #donationsappreciated #donationsneeded #magiccarpet #inclusivetechnology