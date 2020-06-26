El nuevo trabajo del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle a meses de renunciar a Familia Real
¿Qué pasó?
A meses de haber renunciado de manera oficial a la Familia Real, el Príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle comenzarán con un nuevo trabajo en una reconocida agencia internacional.
La popular pareja "ha seguido los pasos de Barack y Michelle Obama y los Clinton al inscribirse en la Agencia Harry Walker con sede en Nueva York", informó el medio Mirror UK.
¿En qué consiste el trabajo?
Según comunicó el portal, ambos "están listos para ganar millones", luego de haberse mudado a Los Ángeles junto a su hijo Archie.
"Se espera que ofrezcan sus servicios como oradores principales, con grandes corporaciones de dinero y foros comunitarios en el futuro", se indicó.
Además, se detalló que "tendrán que contar historias sobre su tiempo en la Familia Real para justificar sus honorarios".
"Nadie quiere pagar para escucharlos hablar sobre la igualdad de género y el medio ambiente", sostuvo la experta real y biógrafa, Ingrid Seward.
La experiencia de los Obama y los Clinton
Ante esto, Mirror expuso que el expresidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, ganó 320 mil euros solo por un discurso en 2017, mientras que los Clinton promediaron 200 mil euros por aparición en 2014.
En esta línea -y según informó el medio- Harry y Megan estarían buscando "independencia financiera" de la Familia Real a través de estos discursos, que se harían de manera individual o juntos.