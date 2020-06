View this post on Instagram

A stitch in time! In 1973 when the Koala Hospital started rescuing koalas, Jenny Kee began knitting. Now Jenny Kee is reintroducing this amazing design worn by Princess Diana, and generously donating to help koalas with each sale. What a purler ! You can wear your own here - http://www.jennykee.com/product/blinky-fund-raiser-for-koalas