That’s a wrap for DARK. What an intense journey this has been. Thank you to our wonderful, really wonderful crew who has been my family over the past three years. It’s hard saying goodbye to this world I got so used to being a part of - Winden, this whole dark complex. My heart is filled with sadness, yet I feel extremely grateful and glad to have walked this way alongside that exact crew and my really amazing fellow cast members. And man, Bo, Jantje. You guys are truly special, thank you so much. Now it’s time to go. Goodbye Jonas.